Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class Spied Almost Undisguised

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is all set to debut this September and has been spotted testing ahead of its global unveil, and this time with minimal camouflage. Now we have to admit that the S-Class remains the benchmark when it comes to the ultra luxury car segment and rightly so as there's so much that it offers at a competitive price by segment standards and with a well-rounded design. It looks like that the new-generation model will really up the ante again in design terms being nothing less than an evolution over its predecessor.

The wheelbase is also expected to be longer than before.

Nothing on the S-Class ever looks disproportionate or out place despite its gigantic road presence. The bulbous grille on the outgoing model looked nicely integrated and going by the trend, we were expecting to see something really colossal replacing it. Obviously it has grown in dimensions but doesn't look obnoxious as the one on its German counterpart. We don't have the figures yet but overall the S-Class is expected to have grown in size along with a slight stretch in its wheelbase as well. Then the front bumper looks sleeker now and seems to have taken inspiration from some of the AMG models, especially going by the design of the side curtains. The headlights on the 2021 model look sharper while the vertical taillights have made way for horizontal clusters that extend to the boot lid.

At the rear, the design has been tweaked and it gets new taillights.

Previous spy shots of the S-class have also revealed a revamped cabin with a new instrument cluster and a huge vertically stacked touchscreen that is likely to get the latest version of company's MBUX infotainment system. Powertrain options include a mild-hybrid and Plug-in hybrid, 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol and diesel options while the AMG sourced 4.0-litre V8 engine is expected to be on offer in higher variants. The carmaker has already said that the production of the car will begin in the second half of 2020 and it is expected to arrive to the Indian market in 2021.

Image Source: Motor1.Com

