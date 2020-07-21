2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Debuts In Europe With More Features, New Colours

Mercedes-Benz has officially rolled out the 2020 G-Class range in Europe with the SUV packing in more features and colours for the new year. Most notably, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class now comes with the off-road 'Desert' mode, which when activated via the Dynamic Select rocker switch offers more traction on sandy terrain. The SUV also gets the digital instrument screen and the frameless interior rearview mirror (IRVM) as standard, both of which were earlier available as options. The 2020 model comes with new customisation packages for Europe in a bid to improve personalisation choices for customers on the luxury off-roader.

Visually, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class does not get tweaks but there are three new heritage colours available for Europe. This includes - Classic Grey, Green and China Blue - which were available on the original Gelandewagen. The customisation options now include the Night Package that can be ordered without opting for the AMG Line. The package adds enhancements like heat-insulating dark-tinted glass, outside mirror housings and radiator grille finished in metallic black, as well as darkened headlamps, indicators and taillights. There's also a Magno paint finish that further accentuates the black theme on the SUV.

The 2020 G-Class does not get cosmetic changes but the new customisation packages are intended for a personal touch

Alternately, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class buyers can order the Stainless Steel Package with the spare wheel cover, running boards, door sills and loading sill protection covered in stainless steel. It also adds a painted spare wheel ring and an exterior protective strip with trim inserts. Furthermore, the updated SUV comes with new 20-inch, five-twin-spoke alloy wheels available exclusively for the AMG Line and can be ordered in high-gloss black or Himalaya grey. There are no mechanical changes to the model.

In India, Mercedes-Benz offers the G-Class in two variants - the G63 AMG and the G 350d that was introduced in October last year. The G 350d is powered by a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine and it was for the first time that a non-AMG G-Class made its way to the country. The Mercedes-AMG G63, meanwhile, remains the range-topping offering with power comes from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo petrol motor that belts out 577 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque.

The 2020 G-Class gets no mechanical changes and is offered in multiple petrol and diesel engine options

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class enters production for Europe from September this year. Considering that the model makes its way to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), expect the changes to be carried over to our market as well. Mercedes-Benz India could introduce the updated G-Wagen sometime by early 2021. Given that the automaker has brought the G63 AMG Crazy Colour Edition in the past, we'd really like the new heritage colours to be offered in India as well.

