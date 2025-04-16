Limited-Run Mercedes-Benz G-Class Pays Homage To The Original G-Wagen

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the limited run G-class Edition ‘Stronger Than The 1980s’, a special edition that harks back to the origin of the legendary off-roader. As the name suggests, the special edition takes design inspiration from the first-gen G-class. The special edition is limited to just 460 units globally – the number harks back to the model code for the original G-Wagen, the W 460.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz Rolls Out 200,000th 'Made-In-India' Vehicle



Special edition G-class inspired by the original W 460 G-class (right).

Starting with the design, the special edition G-class is offered in three 1980s-inspired exterior colour options - MANUFAKTUR agave green solid, MANUFAKTUR cream solid and MANUFAKTUR Colorado beige solid. Other W 460 G-class inspired elements include the silver finished 5-spoke alloy wheels, blacked out nose and grille, protective grates for the headlamps and blacked out bumpers. The wheel arch extensions and side runners, too, are finished in black, and if you look closely enough, you will see the turn indicators feature period-correct orange lenses and the Mercedes badge on the bonnet is also from the 1980s.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Reports Best-Ever Sales Of 18,928 Vehicles In FY25; BEV Sales Up By 51%

Special edition G-class gets paint finishes and exterior detailing inspired by the 1980's G-class.

Move to the rear and you will find classic ‘Mercedes-Benz’ badging on the tailgate, while the hard wheel cover of the modern G has been replaced by a soft cover with a large Mercedes-Benz logo. The G-class Edition ‘Stronger Than The 1980s’ also gets all-terrain tyres as standard.

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz CLA India Debut Slated For Early 2026

Orange indicator lenses, silver finished wheels, and retro Mercedes badging all inspired by the original G-class.

Open the front door and you will notice that the ‘Shockl Proved’ badge also features a retro design displaying an 1980s G-class finished in the edition’s body colour. The 1980s look carries over to the seats as well, which feature grey fabric centre sections. The passenger grab handle features the ‘Stronger Than The 1980s’ branding, while a ‘1 of 460’ branding can be found embossed into the centre console trim between the seats.

Also read: Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Launched At Rs 4.20 Crore



Cabin gets special edition badging and part fabric upholstery on the seats.

Moving to India, there is no official news from the company if any units of the special edition G-class could come to India. Mercedes-India has previously offered limited editions of the G-class in the country, with the last being the AMG G 63 Grand Edition in 2023.