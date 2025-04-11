Login
Sell Car

Mercedes-Benz India Reports Best-Ever Sales Of 18,928 Vehicles In FY25; BEV Sales Up By 51%

The growth in sales was mainly driven by an increase in demand for the brand’s EVs and its top-end luxury vehicles.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 11, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The E-Class was the bestselling model from Mercedes-Benz in FY25.
  • Top-end luxury segment grew by 34 per cent.
  • EQS SUV the highest-selling EV from Mercedes-Benz.

Mercedes-Benz India has just had its best financial year in FY 24-25, with the retail of 18,928 cars and SUVs. The German carmaker reported an increase in sales of 4 per cent over the previous financial year, with sales in the top-end and BEV segments majorly driving growth for the company. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class was the highest-selling model for the brand during the period, while the EQS SUV was the bestselling EV.

 

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz CLA India Debut Slated For Early 2026
 

BEV Sales Up By 51 Per Cent

Mercedes Benz EQS 580 SUV Launched In India At Rs 1 41 Crore 1

The EQS SUV was the highest-selling Mercedes-Benz EV


Mercedes-Benz’s EQ range of battery-electric vehicles registered notable growth of 51 per cent, albeit on a small base, during the financial year. While it hasn’t disclosed the exact sales figures, the manufacturer stated that EVs accounted for seven per cent of its total sales, which would mean over 1,300 BEVs were sold in this period. The EQS SUV was the bestselling EV from Mercedes-Benz India. It also highlighted an increase in demand for EVs in the Top-End Luxury segment, such as the EQS Maybach Night Series and the G 580 SUV with EQ Technology, with the waiting periods for both EVs rising to 12 months. 

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Launched At Rs 4.20 Crore
 

Top-End Luxury Segment Drives Sales Growth

2025 Mercedes AMG G 63

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 has a waiting period of 1 year due to high demand


Mercedes-Benz’s top-end luxury segment – comprising vehicles priced over Rs 1.50 crore – continues to report significant growth, with a sales growth of 34 per cent. The company cited high demand for models such as the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach Night Series, G 580 with EQ Technology, EQS SUV and the AMG G 63, with waiting periods of a year for the G 63 and four months for all the other models.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz To Retain V12 Engines; Electrified V8 In Works
 

E-Class Bestselling Mercedes-Benz In FY25

Merc E 200 vs W124 feature 24

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class remained the highest contributor to its sales in FY 24-25


The Mercedes-Benz E-Class long-wheelbase continued to remain the highest contributor to its sales in FY 24-25. The sedan, the latest iteration of which was launched in October 2024, is offered in three variants in India, priced from 79.50 lakh to Rs 92.50 lakh. In addition to the E-Class, models such as the C-Class, the GLC and the GLE SUVs also accounted for a significant portion of the company’s sales. Furthermore, as has been the market trend in recent years, SUVs accounted for the majority of the company’s sales (60 per cent).

 

Sales Down In Q1 2025


However, the new calendar year has not begun on a great note for the company, which posted a decline in sales during the first quarter of 2025. The company’s sales during this period amounted to 4,775 units, down by 11.8 per cent. The major factor behind the slump is a notable decrease in the sales of the company’s entry-level range, which consists of offerings such as the A-Class Limousine and the GLA SUV, by 28 per cent. 

# Mercedes-Benz India sales# Mercedes-Benz India FY25 sales# Mercedes-Benz E-Class# Mercedes-Benz BEV sales# Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sales# Mercedes-Maybach Sales# Cars
