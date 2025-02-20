Login
Mercedes-Benz E-Class EV Confirmed For 2027 Launch

All-electric derivative of the E-Class – separate from the EQE sedan – will be a “no-compromise” offering, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius asserted at the carmaker’s Capital Market Day event.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 20, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • All-new E-Class Electric set to debut in 2026, ahead of its global launch in 2027.
  • Likely to replace the slow-selling EQE sedan in Mercedes’ portfolio.
  • Expected to mirror design and styling of its combustion engine sibling.

Mercedes-Benz’s best-selling car in India will spawn an all-electric model in the next two years. The illustrious E-Class will be available as an electric vehicle starting 2027, Mercedes-Benz confirmed at its Capital Market Day event, where it also shared details of the upcoming CLA EV, as well as a few other models that will be launched in the coming years. While it is expected to have plenty in common with the current-gen E-Class (codenamed W214/V214), the first-ever E-Class EV is set to utilise a different, dedicated platform, and will be a “no-compromise” offering in every way, as per a senior company official.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz CLA EV To Be Unveiled In March

 

Speaking about the E-Class EV during the event, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius said, “[The E-Class Electric] will be, in every dimension, as good [as], or better than, the combustion engine E-Class. There will be no compromise on size or seating”.

 

First Look 6th Generation Mercedes Benz E Class 3

E-Class EV is expected to retain the design and styling of the combustion engine model.

 

The E-Class EV, which will be separate from the EQE sedan, is likely to replace the EQE altogether, as the latter has consistently struggled to find buyers despite being introduced in key global markets well over three years ago.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV Review: The Green Beast

 

While Mercedes kept its cards close to its proverbial chest, the company did tease the silhouette of the E-Class EV, which is similar to that of the combustion engine E-Class. The E-Class EV will retain the combustion model’s ‘iconic, three-box limousine design’, which is notably distinct from the aero-focused shape of the slow-selling EQE, with Mercedes adding that its combustion and electric models will soon follow a single design philosophy. It will also have a ‘status-oriented’ wheelbase, ensuring ‘maximum space and comfort’, according to Mercedes’ presentation.

 

First Look 6th Generation Mercedes Benz E Class 5

Enhanced rear seat comfort is likely to be a priority with the E-Class EV.

 

The E-Class EV will also have advanced driver assistance systems with Level 2++ (fully automated city driving) and Level 3 Highway capabilities. Mercedes is also targeting a new benchmark for interior quietness with the E-Class EV, and says the model’s electric drive system will be ‘Mercedes-like’, promising the kind of refinement and dynamic elegance historically associated with its combustion engine cars.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 India Launch Confirmed

 

Mercedes confirmed it will continue with a dual-platform strategy for its core and top-end models, to be able to offer customers a no-compromises choice between combustion engines and fully-electric powertrains.

 

The company will take the wraps off the all-electric CLA sedan in the month of March, before unveiling the all-electric derivative of the GLC SUV at the IAA Mobility Show, in Munich, later this year.

# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Benz E-Class# E-Class# Mercedes-Benz E-Class EV# E-Class EV# Capital Market Day# Cars# Electric Cars# Cover Story# Upcoming Cars
