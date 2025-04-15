Mercedes-Benz Rolls Out 200,000th 'Made-In-India' Vehicle

Mercedes-Benz India has achieved a production milestone by rolling out its 200,000th locally produced vehicle from its Chakan plant in Pune. The milestone unit was the all-electric EQS SUV, launched in the Indian market in 2024. The German luxury carmaker took nearly seven years to add another 1 lakh units after reaching the 100,000 units-mark in 2018.

Commenting on the milestone, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "Mercedes-Benz production facility is the backbone of our Indian operations and has played a critical role in our market success, manufacturing world-class ICE and BEV products for the discerning Indian customers. Mercedes-Benz continues to set new standards in production quality, remaining invested in the market with the highest investment by any luxury OEM in India. We will stay invested in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, catering to growing market demand for Mercedes-Benz products in the Indian market."

Since beginning local operations in 1995 with the assembly of the W124 E-Class, Mercedes-Benz India has ramped up production. From manufacturing 50,000 cars in its first 19 years (1995–2014), the company has produced 1,50,000 units between 2015 and 2025, including 50,000 units in the past two years alone.

The Chakan facility produces 11 different models currently. In the past, it was the first Mercedes-Benz plant outside Germany to produce a Maybach – the S500 – back in 2015. The carmaker also produces two battery electric vehicles at this plant, the EQS 580 sedan since 2022, followed by the EQS SUV.