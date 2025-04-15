Login
Mercedes-Benz Rolls Out 200,000th 'Made-In-India' Vehicle

The landmark unit was the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on April 15, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Benz achieves a new production milestone
  • Hits 2 lakh units production mark
  • Chakan facility in Pune produces 11 cars in the portfolio

Mercedes-Benz India has achieved a production milestone by rolling out its 200,000th locally produced vehicle from its Chakan plant in Pune. The milestone unit was the all-electric EQS SUV, launched in the Indian market in 2024. The German luxury carmaker took nearly seven years to add another 1 lakh units after reaching the 100,000 units-mark in 2018. 

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Reports Best-Ever Sales Of 18,928 Vehicles In FY25; BEV Sales Up By 51%

 

Mercedes Benz 2 Lakh Unit Produced 1

Commenting on the milestone, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "Mercedes-Benz production facility is the backbone of our Indian operations and has played a critical role in our market success, manufacturing world-class ICE and BEV products for the discerning Indian customers. Mercedes-Benz continues to set new standards in production quality, remaining invested in the market with the highest investment by any luxury OEM in India. We will stay invested in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, catering to growing market demand for Mercedes-Benz products in the Indian market."  

 

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz CLA India Debut Slated For Early 2026

  

Merc E 200 vs W124 feature 27

Since beginning local operations in 1995 with the assembly of the W124 E-Class, Mercedes-Benz India has ramped up production. From manufacturing 50,000 cars in its first 19 years (1995–2014), the company has produced 1,50,000 units between 2015 and 2025, including 50,000 units in the past two years alone. 

  

The Chakan facility produces 11 different models currently. In the past, it was the first Mercedes-Benz plant outside Germany to produce a Maybach – the S500 – back in 2015. The carmaker also produces two battery electric vehicles at this plant, the EQS 580 sedan since 2022, followed by the EQS SUV.  

