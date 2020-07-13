Mercedes-Benz India Launches New Digital Solutions For Its Customers

Mercedes-Benz announced the launch of two new customer-centric digital solutions in India. These new solutions from the carmaker are aimed to provide not only seamless ownership experience but also reinforcing confidence in the Indian luxury car market. The Digital Service Drive Next solution comprises of several key digital service initiatives that ensure safe and hassle-free ownership experience. On the other hand, 'Pay at your convenience' is a smart financial solution that offers financial assistance to the customers.

The visit of the customers to the workshop will now be auto-detected. They will be welcomed with a personalised message at the service facility along with an intimation to the entire service staff about the customer. Vehicle Digital Reception System (vDRS) is a unique services program that allows customers to stay connected with their vehicle at the comfort of being at home. The customer receives a link of 'Service Web Check-In Pass', which gives access to information related to the service appointment, preference selection, real-time tracking, real-time service updates, access to invoices & documents, online bill payment and more.

Mercedes-Benz customers can now get real-time service status updates & real-time tracking of the car during pick & drop.

The newly introduced service bill finance solution will guarantee easy payment for the service requirements, which is available with credit cards of more than 13 banks. The customers will be benefitted with credit card EMI option for up to 12 months, zero-cost EMI option for 3 months, one swipe EMI easy payment option.

This digital program also includes WhatsApp as the new communication channel for the customer. They will now get updates related to their next service due date, allotment of service consultant, service estimate and service status on their smartphone.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, "Every element of our strategy revolves around the customer. At Mercedes-Benz, we are designing the digital future and are responding to changing customer expectations, and faster innovation cycles. Digitalisation is driving customer experience. As a customer-centric brand, we believe in the integration of digital technology in our entire value chain, from design and development to production, and finally to sales and service. Towards this strategy, today we rolled-out key customer service initiatives under our digital program DSDNxt, the Vehicle Digital Reception System (vDRS), and WhatsApp for Business. These initiatives will ensure real-time service updates to our customers remotely, ensuring utmost convenience."

