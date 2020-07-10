New Cars and Bikes in India

Mercedes-Benz India Retailed 2948 Units In The First Half Of 2020

It's not only sales that have been impacted because of the coronavirus crisis; Mercedes-Benzs' production too has taken a hit

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India with the new GLE.

Highlights

  • 57 per cent of cars sold in June 2020 were SUVs.
  • The Mercedes-Benz GLS attributed to 22 per cent to the overall sales.
  • It is also looking forward to introduce two new models in H2 2020.

The luxury car market has been adversely impacted by the coronavirus crisis in the country. Mercedes-Benz India today announced that it has managed to retail just 2948 units in the H1 (January-June) the calendar year 2020. Compare this to 2019 and you will notice that the company sold 9915 units in the first nine months and the figure crossed the 10,000 mark by the end of the year. However, it's not only sales that has been impacted from the coronavirus crisis, but  even production at its Chakan plant has taken a hit. Mumbai and Pune are among the cities that have recorded highest COVID-19 positive cases which has interrupted production at auto plants based in these regions.

Also Read: Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabin Previewed; Gets Up To 4 Touchscreen Displays

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Cars

E-Class

C-Class

GLA

GLS

CLA

G-Class

A-Class

S-Class

V-Class

CLS

GLC

GLE

E-Class All-Terrain

010i33jg

The new-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLS was launched in India last month

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, "We remain cautiously optimistic as we gradually ramp up our sales amidst the prevalent market challenges triggered by the pandemic. We are glad to witness a slow movement from previous months and we expect this trend to gather momentum. However recovery will be slow and we currently expect customer sentiments to revive going forward, though the market conditions would continue to remain challenging. Run-out of some of the key BS 4 volume models and also COVID-19 related restrictions lead to sales challenges in H1."

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Updates MBUX System With Corona Test Centre Locations And Assist Features

cor8med

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA will be launched in H2 of CY 2020.

0 Comments

According to the company, SUVs made up for 57 per cent of tota sales in June while the recently launched Mercedes-Benz GLS attributed to 22 per cent of the overall sales. Models like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, E-Class and GLC remained the key volume drivers. The company is also looking forward to introduce the new Mercedes-Benz GLA and A-Class Limousine in India in the second half of this year which will help drive sales for the company

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mercedes-Benz E-Class with Immediate Rivals

Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz
E-Class

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 57.5 - 75.29 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 40.9 - 51.25 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 32.33 - 38.64 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 1 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz CLA
₹ 31.72 - 36.99 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
₹ 1.5 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
₹ 27.87 - 29.26 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.36 - 1.4 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
₹ 68.4 Lakh - 1.1 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS
₹ 84.7 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
₹ 52.75 - 57.75 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
₹ 73.7 Lakh - 8.99 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
₹ 75 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Forty Two 1
x
Toyota Corolla Cross Revealed For ASEAN Markets
Toyota Corolla Cross Revealed For ASEAN Markets
Hero Passion Pro i3S is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Passion Pro i3S is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities