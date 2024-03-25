Mercedes-Benz Recalls 1.16 Lakh Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk

Mercedes-Benz has announced a recall of over 1.16 lakh vehicles in the United States due to concerns over a potential fire risk associated with ground cable connections. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a report entailing that specific Mercedes-Benz models from 2019 to 2024 may have insufficiently constricted ground cable connections under the front passenger seat.

The affected Mercedes-Benz and AMG models include the GLE53 (2021-2024), GLE63 S (2021-2024), GLS63 (2021-2023), GLE350 (2023-2024), GLE450 (2020-2024), GLE580 (2020-2023), GLS450 (2019-2023), GLS580 (2020-2023), and Maybach GLS600 (2021-2023).

The safety risk associated with a recall involves the ground cable lug not being correctly secured, leading to a potential increase in electric resistance within the connection. This, combined with the possibility of high electrical currents flowing through the connection, could elevate temperatures in the area, leading to a fire risk.

The cause of this issue stems from deviations in the production process, resulting in the 48V ground connection under the passenger seat becoming loose during assembly. Drivers won't notified before the issue occurs due to the failure mechanism, but once it does, the cluster will likely display a warning or hazard light. Authorised Mercedes-Benz dealerships promise to check the affected vehicles at no cost rigorously.

Recently, in February 2024, Mercedes recalled 1,05,071 vehicles due to a transmission control unit software fault that did not meet current production specifications for the affected models. The Stuttgart automaker stated that it would update the transmission control unit software as a perk.

Written by: Ronit Agarwal