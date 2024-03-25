Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mercedes-Benz Recalls 1.16 Lakh Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk

Affected vehicles encompass the GLE53, GLE63 S, GLS63, Maybach GLS600 and more.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The recall is due to concerns over potential fire risks in vehicles produced between 2019 and 2024
  • The ground connection under the passenger seat could potentially be loose
  • 9 potentially affected models from the brand's portfolio have been recalled

Mercedes-Benz has announced a recall of over 1.16 lakh vehicles in the United States due to concerns over a potential fire risk associated with ground cable connections. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a report entailing that specific Mercedes-Benz models from 2019 to 2024 may have insufficiently constricted ground cable connections under the front passenger seat.

 

The affected Mercedes-Benz and AMG models include the GLE53 (2021-2024), GLE63 S (2021-2024), GLS63 (2021-2023), GLE350 (2023-2024), GLE450 (2020-2024), GLE580 (2020-2023), GLS450 (2019-2023), GLS580 (2020-2023), and Maybach GLS600 (2021-2023).

 

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe Debuts With 4-Cylinder Engine, Rear-Wheel Drive
 

 

The safety risk associated with a recall involves the ground cable lug not being correctly secured, leading to a potential increase in electric resistance within the connection. This, combined with the possibility of high electrical currents flowing through the connection, could elevate temperatures in the area, leading to a fire risk. 

 

The cause of this issue stems from deviations in the production process, resulting in the 48V ground connection under the passenger seat becoming loose during assembly. Drivers won't notified before the issue occurs due to the failure mechanism, but once it does, the cluster will likely display a warning or hazard light.  Authorised Mercedes-Benz dealerships promise to check the affected vehicles at no cost rigorously. 

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Recalls Over 15,000 Vehicles In The USA

 

 

Recently, in February 2024, Mercedes recalled 1,05,071 vehicles due to a transmission control unit software fault that did not meet current production specifications for the affected models. The Stuttgart automaker stated that it would update the transmission control unit software as a perk. 

 

Written by: Ronit Agarwal

# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-AMG# Mercedes recalls# Mercedes-Benz cars# car recall# car# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, New Delhi
9.1
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 16,131 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.95 Lakh
₹ 11,086/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,396 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 14 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 11,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 15.95 Lakh
₹ 33,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 17,979/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,781 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Popular Mercedes-Benz Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Infiniti Reveals New QX80 Luxury SUV; Gets A 3.5-Litre V6
Infiniti Reveals New QX80 Luxury SUV; Gets A 3.5-Litre V6
Audi To Launch 20 New Models By 2025; New-Gen A5 Family, Q5 On The Cards
Audi To Launch 20 New Models By 2025; New-Gen A5 Family, Q5 On The Cards
Top 10 Sub-500cc Sportbikes To Consider In 2024
Top 10 Sub-500cc Sportbikes To Consider In 2024
2025 Nissan Kicks Unveiled With More Powerful 2.0 Litre Engine
2025 Nissan Kicks Unveiled With More Powerful 2.0 Litre Engine
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Launches ‘Smart Workshop’ Mobile App
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Launches ‘Smart Workshop’ Mobile App
Vida V1 Pro Offered With Complimentary 5 Year After-Sales Package Till April 30
Vida V1 Pro Offered With Complimentary 5 Year After-Sales Package Till April 30
MotoGP Sprint: Maverick Vinales Clinches Heroic First Aprilia Sprint Win In Portugal
MotoGP Sprint: Maverick Vinales Clinches Heroic First Aprilia Sprint Win In Portugal
F1 Australia GP: Sainz Returns To Lead Sensational Ferrari 1-2 In Australia After Verstappen’s Red Bull Fails
F1 Australia GP: Sainz Returns To Lead Sensational Ferrari 1-2 In Australia After Verstappen’s Red Bull Fails
MotoGP Portugese GP 2024: Enea Bastianini Flies To First Factory Ducati Pole Position
MotoGP Portugese GP 2024: Enea Bastianini Flies To First Factory Ducati Pole Position
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, WagonR Recalled Over Fuel Pump Defect
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, WagonR Recalled Over Fuel Pump Defect
Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe Debuts With 4-Cylinder Engine, Rear-Wheel Drive
Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe Debuts With 4-Cylinder Engine, Rear-Wheel Drive
Actor And Politician Kirron Kher Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift
Actor And Politician Kirron Kher Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift
Mercedes-AMG E53 Plug-In-Hybrid Unveiled; Gets An Inline-six Engine, Peak Output Of 620 bhp
Mercedes-AMG E53 Plug-In-Hybrid Unveiled; Gets An Inline-six Engine, Peak Output Of 620 bhp
Lyricist And Writer Manoj Muntashir Adds Mercedes-Maybach S-Class To His Collection
Lyricist And Writer Manoj Muntashir Adds Mercedes-Maybach S-Class To His Collection
car&bike Awards 2024: Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster Wins Peformance Car Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster Wins Peformance Car Of The Year
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • New Cars
  • Mercedes-Benz Recalls 1.16 Lakh Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved