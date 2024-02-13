Mercedes-Benz Recalls Over 15,000 Vehicles In The USA
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on February 13, 2024
Highlights
- Recall includes GLC 300, GLC 350e, and AMG GLC 43 models from 2019-2022.
- The estimated defect rate is 100 per cent affecting all the mentioned vehicles.
- Owners of affected models will be notified for necessary adjustments to ensure compliance and road safety.
Mercedes-Benz USA has issued a recall for certain vehicle models due to a headlamp issue. The recall affects approximately 15,502 vehicles, including the 2019-2022 GLC 300, 2020 GLC 350e, and 2020-2022 AMG GLC 43 models.
Investigations revealed that the headlamps installed in the US might exceed the specified range by approximately 0.15 per cent, primarily due to a deviation in the headlamp adjustment tool during the vehicle production process. This issue is not attributed to a supplier, and the driver is not warned about the misalignment, making it imperative for a recall.
Also Read: Indian Playback Singer Shaan Takes Delivery Of Mercedes-Benz EQS
The problem lies in the headlights being incorrectly adjusted too high, potentially causing glare for oncoming traffic. This could increase the risk of accidents. The estimated defect rate is 100 per cent, affecting all the mentioned vehicles.
This was first identified in late 2021 when the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) conducted a review of certain GLC vehicles, finding that headlamps might have been adjusted beyond production specifications. Although within tolerance limits specified by FMVSS 108, Mercedes-Benz AG took proactive measures, conducting plant actions in January 2022 to ensure headlamp adjustments align with production specifications.
Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Review: Merc’s Baby SUV Is Better Than Ever
In July 2022, MBAG's vehicle audit process discovered headlamps in a GLC vehicle, built before the internal adjustments, were set slightly above internal production specifications. This prompted a thorough investigation that lasted until mid-2023, revealing that vehicles with headlamps adjusted on two production lines from a single plant might not meet current production specifications.
To address the issue, dealers will be notified of the voluntary recall campaign on February 9, 2024. Subsequently, owners will receive official notifications on or before March 1, 2024.
Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Mercedes-Benz Models
Upcoming Cars
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-11843 second ago
To commemorate this sales milestone, Nissan has unveiled a new web-based platform named Nissan One.
-684 second ago
Aston Martin's unveiling reflects broader trends in F1, with the team's adoption of push-rod rear suspension mirroring Mercedes' upcoming W15 car, indicative of an industry-wide shift in performance strategies
20 minutes ago
Beyond cosmetic changes, Honda overhauls its RC213V bike in a bid to reclaim its status as a frontrunner in MotoGP, with initial feedback from riders being encouraging
58 minutes ago
The Mahindra XUV700 5-seater has been sold with only a manual gearbox so far
The 2024 factory KTM RC16 machine continues with the orange and dark blue livery and the Red Bull branding, which remains its title sponsor
The E-Luna is the only electric moped on sale in India at present, and the TVS XL100 is its closest rival.
The partnership will see the EV brand install fast-chargers at HPCL fuel stations in 12 selected states
1 hour ago
Initially showcased as a Dacia version late last year, the Renault version displays slight styling modifications on the exterior and interior.
2 hours ago
In his new role, Mishra will be responsible for steering the brand’s strategic initiatives and increasing Citroen’s presence in India
2 hours ago
Okaya EV has announced a price cut of up to Rs 18,000, on its electric scooters, valid until February 29, 2024
12 days ago
Here’s how the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA stacks up against the competition on paper
12 days ago
The all-electric derivative of Mercedes' iconic off-roader will debut in 2024.
13 days ago
The GLA facelift is offered in three variants- the GLA200, GLA220d 4MATIC, GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line
13 days ago
Facelifted AMG GLE Coupe gets updated styling, new tech in the cabin and a bump up in torque.
13 days ago
Affalterbach’s midsized SUV-coupe’s refresh brings many new features and tech, as well as a performance upgrade
Trending Vehicles In India
- Home
- News
- Latest News
- Mercedes-Benz Recalls Over 15,000 Vehicles In The USA