Indian Playback Singer Shaan Takes Delivery Of Mercedes-Benz EQS
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
Published on February 5, 2024
- Shaan’s EQS 580 is finished in a shade of Sodalite Blue
- The 107.8 kWh battery sends power to two electric motors and produces a combined 523 bhp and 856 Nm of torque
- The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC has an ARAI claimed range of 857 kilometers
Indian playback singer Shaan has added the Mercedes-Benz EQS electric luxury sedan to his garage. Autohanger, Mercedes-Benz's dealership from Mumbai, shared images of the playback singer taking delivery of his new EQS 580 4MATIC. The EQS bought by Shaan was speced in a shade of Sodalite Blue, while the interiors were finished in Neva Grey/ Balao Brown. The EQS 580 was the brand’s first electric vehicle to be assembled locally at their plant in Chakan and is currently priced at Rs 1.62 crore (ex-showroom, India).
Also Read: Actor Shahid Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To His Garage
The EQS 580 4MATIC sources power from a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with two electric motors that produce a total output of 523 bhp and 856 Nm of peak torque. The electric sedan delivers a claimed ARAI range of 857 km and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds, clocking a top speed of 210 kmph. The car has a standard onboard 11 kW charger, while the 22 kW charger is optional. The EQS can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes using a 110 kW DC fast charging, while a 240-volt household wall charger will take 10 hours for a full top-up.
The EQS 580 4MATIC sources power from a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack
On the inside, the most exciting feature is a 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen in the EQS 580. The screen supports features like a 3D map display, and it has zero-layer functionality that displays the most important information at the top. It also gives access to other infotainment features like the Mercedes-Me connected car app, weather details, route planning to get optimum range, and a climate control interface. You can also play games on the screen. Other creature comforts include active ambient lighting, a 15-speaker and 710-watt Burmester 3D sound system and an Air Control Plus air purifier with HEPA filter that filters out 99.65 per cent of particles.
Also Read: Actor Gauhar Khan Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d SUV
The EQS bought by Shaan was speced in a shade of Sodalite Blue
Shaan is known to be a live performer, composer, actor, television host and Indian playback singer. He has been known to record numerous songs from films and albums in various Indian and established himself as one of the best and highest-paid playback singers of Indian Cinema.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Mercedes-Benz Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-8071 second ago
Tesla sold 1.23 million units of the Model Y worldwide, followed by the Toyota RAV4 and Corolla at 1.07 million and 1.01 million respectively.
-5965 second ago
Latest confirmation comes from World Supersport paddock that the four-cylinder R6 will be replaced by a three-cylinder R9 by the end of the year.
-4651 second ago
The i20 Sportz (O) variant costs RS 35,000 more than the standard Sportz variant and offers three additional features over the standard variant
-4428 second ago
Range Rover Electric has created quite a buzz, with more than 16,000 customers signed up for the waiting list since December 2023.
-3057 second ago
Ducati’s new motocross bike is a prototype racer called the Desmo450 MX, which opens up a new off-road chapter for the Italian brand.
17 minutes ago
Both the assessed cars have secured a 5-star rating in the Green NCAP Test.
1 hour ago
Snap-E Cabs says the newly raised funds will be allocated towards talent acquisition to support growth. It will also include investing in tech upgrades and introduction of new tech-enabled services and expanding operations into additional geographies.
2 hours ago
The new-gen sedan seems to have retained the current model’s shape but will have new styling cues taken from the new-gen Swift
8 hours ago
Gogoro will bring its Smartscooters and battery-swapping tech to Latin America, which will be targeted at the thriving last-mile delivery industry in the region
23 hours ago
The three-day mega event held in Delhi attracted 800 exhibitors and 1.5 lakh registered visitors.
27 days ago
The Cullinan SUV was the brand’s highest selling model for the second time in a row
1 month ago
Updated GLS gets styling tweaks and updated tech and new mild-hybrid engine options.
1 month ago
The Range Rover Electric will have an 800-volt architecture and support software over-the-air updates and make a global debut in 2024
1 month ago
The latest AMG SL variant amps up the power with an uprated twin-turbo V8 and strong hybrid tech.
2 months ago
The Mercedes-Benz EQS is made in limited numbers at the Alabama plant in the US and production will move to Germany by 2026 to make way for the new-generation EQC.