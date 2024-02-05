Indian Playback Singer Shaan Takes Delivery Of Mercedes-Benz EQS

Indian playback singer Shaan has added the Mercedes-Benz EQS electric luxury sedan to his garage. Autohanger, Mercedes-Benz's dealership from Mumbai, shared images of the playback singer taking delivery of his new EQS 580 4MATIC. The EQS bought by Shaan was speced in a shade of Sodalite Blue, while the interiors were finished in Neva Grey/ Balao Brown. The EQS 580 was the brand’s first electric vehicle to be assembled locally at their plant in Chakan and is currently priced at Rs 1.62 crore (ex-showroom, India).

The EQS 580 4MATIC sources power from a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with two electric motors that produce a total output of 523 bhp and 856 Nm of peak torque. The electric sedan delivers a claimed ARAI range of 857 km and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds, clocking a top speed of 210 kmph. The car has a standard onboard 11 kW charger, while the 22 kW charger is optional. The EQS can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes using a 110 kW DC fast charging, while a 240-volt household wall charger will take 10 hours for a full top-up.

On the inside, the most exciting feature is a 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen in the EQS 580. The screen supports features like a 3D map display, and it has zero-layer functionality that displays the most important information at the top. It also gives access to other infotainment features like the Mercedes-Me connected car app, weather details, route planning to get optimum range, and a climate control interface. You can also play games on the screen. Other creature comforts include active ambient lighting, a 15-speaker and 710-watt Burmester 3D sound system and an Air Control Plus air purifier with HEPA filter that filters out 99.65 per cent of particles.

Shaan is known to be a live performer, composer, actor, television host and Indian playback singer. He has been known to record numerous songs from films and albums in various Indian and established himself as one of the best and highest-paid playback singers of Indian Cinema.