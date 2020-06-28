Mercedes-Benz India Updates MBUX System With Corona Test Centre Locations And Assist Features

All Mercedes-Benz cars sold in India with integrated MBUX infotainment system will now come loaded with corona test centre locations. The German carmaker has collaborated with MapmyIndia who already provides this feature on its platform along with giving real-time updates related to COVID-19. The recently launched third-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS has already been updated with this feature and other models equipped with the 12.3-inch MBUX infotainment system like the GLC, GLC Coupe will be updated in due course.

The German carmaker has collaborated with MapmyIndia to provide this feature.

Commenting on this innovation, Manu Saale, Managing Director & CEO- Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) said, "This is a proud moment where the team has developed this much needed innovation to add another layer of safety for our end-customers in India. Our infotainment team, who have a key role to play on the entire MBUX including the Interior Assist & Rear Seat entertainment, earlier this year was instrumental in launching another timely innovation for Korean market where the infotainment system helps in navigating to stores with N95 masks/ respirators also."

The system will also give real time updates.

In May, MapmyIndia had launched COVID-19 tools to help businesses resume work safely post lockdown 3.0 and also make the general public aware of the coronavirus affected localities across the nation.

The app also generates real-time location-based alerts.

New tools like map APIs, location-based analytics and GIS (geographical information systems), navigation and route planning, location tracking, fleet and field workforce management help people avoid the areas with rising number of COVID-19 cases. The app also generates real-time location-based alerts and operates their pan India strategy and activities at a micro- and hyper-local level. The same feature will be updated in the 'Mercedes-Me' app as well.

