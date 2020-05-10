New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: MapmyIndia Introduces New Tools To Alert About Coronavirus Impacted Localities

The app will generate real-time location-based alerts helping all employees and consumer base in being aware of the relevant localised corona safety information.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The app will also generate real-time location-based alerts.

Highlights

  • The app will also generate real-time location-based alerts.
  • New tools will help public to avoid the areas with rising cases.
  • It is helping its users in India to locate Coronavirus testing centres.

MapmyIndia has launched COVID-19 tools to help businesses resume work safely post lockdown 3.0 and also make the general public aware of the coronavirus affected localities across the nation. New tools like map APIs, location-based analytics and GIS (geographical information systems), navigation and route planning, location tracking, fleet and field workforce management will help people avoid the areas with rising number of COVID-19 cases. The app will also generate real-time location-based alerts and operate their pan India strategy and activities at a micro- and hyper-local level. 

Also Read: MapmyIndia Helps users To Locate And Reach Nearby Coronavirus Test Centres

Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia said, "MapmyIndia COVID-19 Tools and APIs suite includes Pan India Route & Location Safety Assessment vis-a-vis the evolving corona threat at a hyperlocal level. Organisations and users can map out all their business information and activities such as employee locations, office branches, outlets, and distribution and delivery routes."

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: MapMyIndia Bridges Gap Between Citizen And Authorities

8eooaml

State wise data is also available on the site.

0 Comments

MapmyIndia through its move app is also helping its users in India to view, locate and reach nearby Coronavirus testing centres, isolation centres and treatment facilities. Not only that, the app is also connected to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) website, giving live data of the Coronavirus cases in the country and its breakup in terms of Active Cases, Recovered Cases, Migrated Cases and Deceased Cases.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
View More
x
A New Motorable Route In Uttarakhand Brings Kailash Mansarovar Closer
A New Motorable Route In Uttarakhand Brings Kailash Mansarovar Closer
Hyundai Resumes Production At Chennai Plant, Makes 200 Cars On Day 1
Hyundai Resumes Production At Chennai Plant, Makes 200 Cars On Day 1
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities