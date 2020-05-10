Coronavirus Pandemic: MapmyIndia Introduces New Tools To Alert About Coronavirus Impacted Localities

MapmyIndia has launched COVID-19 tools to help businesses resume work safely post lockdown 3.0 and also make the general public aware of the coronavirus affected localities across the nation. New tools like map APIs, location-based analytics and GIS (geographical information systems), navigation and route planning, location tracking, fleet and field workforce management will help people avoid the areas with rising number of COVID-19 cases. The app will also generate real-time location-based alerts and operate their pan India strategy and activities at a micro- and hyper-local level.

Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia said, "MapmyIndia COVID-19 Tools and APIs suite includes Pan India Route & Location Safety Assessment vis-a-vis the evolving corona threat at a hyperlocal level. Organisations and users can map out all their business information and activities such as employee locations, office branches, outlets, and distribution and delivery routes."

State wise data is also available on the site.

MapmyIndia through its move app is also helping its users in India to view, locate and reach nearby Coronavirus testing centres, isolation centres and treatment facilities. Not only that, the app is also connected to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) website, giving live data of the Coronavirus cases in the country and its breakup in terms of Active Cases, Recovered Cases, Migrated Cases and Deceased Cases.

