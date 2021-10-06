Locally Assembled 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class To Be Launched Tomorrow: What To Expect

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class was launched in India as a completely built unit (CBU) or fully imported model and even before its India debut, almost half of those 150 CBU units allocated for our market were booked. Now that speaks quite well of its appeal given that it was launched at an ex-showroom price for the diesel-powered S 400d 4Matic and a petrol version S 400 4Matic - were Rs. 2.17 crore and Rs. 2.19 crore, respectively. Now the German carmaker is gearing up to launch the locally-assembled new-generation S-Class in our market which is expected to be even more desirable as prices are expected to drop by around Rs. 30 lakh Rs. 35 lakh. That said, the made-in-India S-Class is not expected to be skimmed-off and only few elements are likely to be modified to suit our road and driving conditions. Here's what you can expect from the India-spec Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Exterior

The India-Spec Mercedes-Benz S-Class is expected to get a size smaller wheels shod in comparitively tall profile tyres.

Compared to its predecessor, the new S-Class is a huge step up, as it's now smarter, more feature-packed and a lot safer as well and even the locally assembled flagship sedan is expected to be pretty much the same. The S Class has always been an elegant sedan and looks classy, no matter what generation it belongs too. The new S-Class also grows in size by 34 mm in length, 22 mm in width, 13 mm in height and a sees a significant 51 mm growth in wheelbase over the previous model. The more interesting part though is the aerodynamics! The S Class has a drag coefficient of 0.22, which makes it one of the most aerodynamic cars in the world. While the CBU model was riding on the AMG Line 20-inch wheels with low profile tyres, the locally assembled S-Class is expected to get a size smaller wheels with comparatively tall profiles to suit Indian roads.

Interior & Features

The dashboard sees 27 fewer knobs and buttons. Almost all controls have been transferred to the touchscreens.

The cabin of the new S-Class cocoons the occupants in a world of luxury. The materials used, the fit and finish and the way all of it is put together, is simply exquisite! The new S-Class gets seats that come with a massage function and 10 different massage programs to choose from. Other creature comforts include - a panoramic sliding sunroof, along with Burmester high-end 4D sound system, 30 loudspeakers and 8 resonators, and ambient lighting with over 263 optic LED lights throughout the cabin. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class will get up to five OLED displays, four of which will be touchscreen. This includes the massive 12.8-inch infotainment system, equipped with the latest-gen MBUX system.

Safety Features

The rear seats get a massage function and are climatised. This means that they can be heated or cooled.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is also much safer now with features like segment-first frontal airbag for rear passengers, which bring the total count to 10 airbags, Mercedes' Pre-Safe package and pedestrian protection with active bonnet, 360-degree camera and more.

Engine

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class gets two engine options.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class gets two engine options, a 3.0-litre petrol and a 3.0-litre diesel engine. Both models get a 9-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The petrol motor gets an integrated starter generator and therefore, qualifies as a mild hybrid engine.