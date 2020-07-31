2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class To Get E-Active Body Control

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class is expected to be truly evolutionary with a bucket load of advanced technologies. We recently got to know that it will feature new wing-shaped frontal airbags even for the rear seat passengers, in addition to the curtain airbags. And now the German carmaker has teased the 2021 S-Class with a newly developed E-Active Body Control system. The new E-Active Body Control System comes in addition to the hydro-pneumatic air suspension and rear wheel steering which help to manoeuvre this limousine with ease around bends and even through tight spots.

The Pre-Safe system can increase the sedan's height to up to three-inches on sensing a side collision in a bid to reduce the damage.

The new E-Active Body Control system works in tandem with the Pre-Safe Impulse Side collision control. It gets a damper in each wheel with two working chambers that are fitted with an adjustable valve and a hydraulic pressure reservoir that lifts the vehicle up, down, as well as to the side. The Pre-Safe can increase its height to up to three-inches on sensing a side collision in a bid to reduce the damage. The E-Active Driving Control also scans the road ahead with utmost diligence in Comfort mode specifically and proactively adjusts the suspension accordingly. We have already seen these techs on the new GLE and GLS and just like on these burly SUVs, they will be optional even on the S-Class.

The advanced system has also helped to reduce the turning circle radium of the S-Class by 2.1 metres.

Even the rear-wheel steering on the S-Class will be a brand new feature. An electric motor is attached to a spindle at the rear axle that drives a belt adjusting the angle of the rear wheels depending on the steering input. In fact, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will get two different types of rear-wheel steering - one with 10-degrees adjustment and another with 4.5 degrees adjustment. The advanced system has also helped to reduce the turning circle radium of the S-Class by 2.1 metres.

