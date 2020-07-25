The New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Will Come With Airbags For Rear Seat Passengers

Safety has always been at the forefront of what Mercedes-Benz does when it comes to their cars. But with the all-new S-Class, you know that the company will go that extra mile to make sure that the occupants are safe. In fact, the body shell of the S-Class has become sturdier over the years and so much more has been added to the car which raises the bar every single time. No wonder it's been the benchmark in the segment for all these years. The all-new S-Class will make its world premiere on September 2, 2020 and it will be the first car worldwide to be equipped with airbags for rear-seat passengers to protect them in the event of a frontal impact.

This kind of an airbag calls for an entirely different concept to that of front airbags. When deploying, for instance, the airbags must be able to adapt to child seats. Combined with a Belt Bag, an inflatable safety belt, the S-Class is thus setting new benchmarks in safety for rear-seat passengers.

Mercedes-Benz develops all safety functions from knowledge gained from its own accident research, which the company has been conducting for more than 50 years. One example on the path to a fully integrated safety concept, in which active and passive safety systems merge, is the expansion of the PRE-SAFE Impulse Side function in the new S-Class. The feature uses radar sensors to identify an imminent side impact. For the first time, it protects the occupants not only by using air cushions in the seats to move the driver or front-seat passenger towards the centre of the vehicle, but also by simultaneously raising the entire vehicle using the e-Active body control suspension to divert the impact through stiffer structures.

We'll know more about the innovation come September 2 and we wait to see the car too. The new-gen model is expected to come to India too but it's likely that the company will bring it to our shores at the end of 2021



