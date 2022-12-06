Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance Revealed; Is The Most Powerful S-Class Yet

The AMG nameplate has returned to the standard S-class line up with Mercedes unveiling the new AMG S 63 E Performance. Set to go on slae globally next year, the new AMG S-class becomes Mercedes’ most powerful series production S-class to date with 791 bhp and 1430 Nm. The performance comes courtesy of AMG’s plug-in hybrid drivetrain seen on models such as the AMG GT 63 E Performance pairing the firm’s twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

AMG S 63 is powered by a PHEV system delivering a cumulative 791 bhp and 1340 Nm

We start off with the powertrain. The familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from current AMG models makes its way under the hood of the S 63 with the mill paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The unit delivers 603 bhp and 900 Nm of torque. The electric drive unit (EDU) of the PHEV powertrain meanwhile is located on the rear axle. The EDU comprises of a 140 kW electric motor paired with an integrated two-speed gearbox and electronically controlled limited slip differential. This allows the EDU to work independent of the 9-speed gearbox which Mercedes says allows the car to put down all the torque from both drive units. The 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system additionally allows the car to send power to all-four wheels in all power modes – hybrid, EV or petrol only.

4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 puts out 603 bhp and 900 Nm; the electric drive unit is mounted on the rear axle.

The result is a performance sedan that hits 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 290 kmph (electronically limited).

The electric motor is paired with a new 13.1 kWh battery pack that offers an EV driving range of up to 33 km on a full charge. The battery can be charged via a 3.7 kW AC charger while the drive train also offers four levels of regeneration modes (0 to 3).

There are further upgrades too hidden below the skin. The 4.0-litre V8 now sits on new active engine mounts that automatically adjust for stiffness based on driving character. The AMG’s body shell also gets additional re-enforcements including new cross braces, stabiliser bars and diagonal struts.

The S 63 also gets a model specific adaptive air suspension set-up and adaptive damping while active roll stabilisation and rear wheel steering too is standard. Stopping power comes from 400 mm discs up front paired with six-piston fixed callipers and 380 mm discs with single piston floating calipers at the rear. AMG Ceramic brakes are an option.

Updates to the cabin includes revised screen graphics, upholstery, trim inserts and AMG steering

Moving to the design, the S 63 E Performance gets more aggressive design treatment seen on other AMG models. It gets the Panamericana grille, more aggressively styled bumpers, quad tip exhaust, sportier side sills and 21-inch wheels as standard. Further the Mercedes emblem on the bonnet is replaced by an AMG one.

Inside, the changes include AMG specific upholstery and interior trim, AMG and hybrid specific graphics for the driver display and central touchscreen. Mercedes says that it has also updated the on-board driver assistance features for the AMG with the model also offering the Drive Pilot level 3 hands-free driving at a later stage.