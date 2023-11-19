Login

Badminton Player Saina Nehwal Buys A Mercedes-AMG GLE 53

Saina Nehwal shared images of her new car on social media as she took delivery of the Coupe SUV, finished in an obsidian black shade.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

19-Nov-23 10:51 AM IST

Highlights

  • Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal brings home a Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ coupe.
  • It is priced at Rs. 1.71 crore (ex-showroom).
  • She opted for the obsidian black shade.

Sports stars and their love for cars are undeniable. While we have seen most of the Indian cricketers filling up their garages with tasteful cars, there are other icons who are joining the bandwagon. Having said that, Indian professional badminton player Saina Nehwal has brought home a brand-new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe worth Rs. 1.61 crore (ex-showroom). The sports icon shared images of her new car on social media as she took delivery of the Coupe SUV, finished in an obsidian black shade.

 

Also Read: Actor Dulquer Salmaan Buys Ferrari 296 GTB Worth Rs 5.4 Crore

 

The coupe SUV comes with the company's signature AMG-specific Panamericana grille with vertical chrome slats, flanked by a set of sweptback LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. As for the cabin, it comes with a black interior with red contrast elements and stitching.

 

Also Read: Actor Shraddha Kapoor Brings Home Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Worth Rs. 4.04 Crore

 

Under the hood, it is powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine, which puts out 429 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 520 Nm of torque at 1,800 rpm. It is equipped with an AMG Speedshift TCT 9-speed automatic transmission. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

# Saina Nehwal# Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe# Mercedes AMG Cars# Celebrity Cars# Mercedes Cars# SUVs# Cars
