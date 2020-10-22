Made-In-India Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch Date Announced

Mercedes-Benz India will launch the new, locally assembled AMG GLC 43 Coupe on November 3, 2020. It will be the first Made-In-India AMG vehicle, and the coupe SUV will roll-out of the assembly line at the company's Chakan plant, near Pune. While we had the Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe in India until a couple of years ago, the upcoming model is the facelifted version, which was launched globally last year but never came to our shores. Earlier, the company had said that compared to a fully imported BS6 AMG GLC 43, which would have attracted a price of around ₹ 1 crore, the completely knocked down (CKD) version, will be priced close to ₹ 80 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Along with the AMG-specific Panamericana grille, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe also gets LED High-Performance headlamps with DRLs

Visually, the SUV will come with the signature AMG-specific Panamericana grille with vertical slats, LED High-Performance headlamps with daytime running lamps, and matt black fins over the air intakes. Globally, the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe comes with 19-inch AMG light-alloy wheels as standard, but Mercedes also offers a selection of 5 alloy options, ranging from 19 to 21 inches in size. At the rear, the car comes with a broad apron, diffuser and two round twin tailpipes, along with redesigned LED taillights.

The upcoming the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe will also come with the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system

The AMG GLC 43 will come with a sporty interior, with AMG-specific elements like the steering, seats, scuff plates are more. The seats are likely to be upholstered in all-black Artico man-made leather with Dinamica microfibre. The upcoming the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe will also come with the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system, with AMG-specific functions and displays. It will also get voice control function that can be activated by the words "Hey Mercedes", of course, you can also access the system with steering controls or the trackpad on the centre console.

Under the hood, the coupe SUV is likely to feature the 3.0-litre V6 bi-turbo engine tuned to make about 385 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. It can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.9 seconds, before hitting the electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

