Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé

Mercedes-Benz India has commenced local production of AMG model with the AMG GLC 43 Coupe, which will be launched in November 2020. The current AMG portfolio in India comprises the 43, 53, 63, and GT series of high-performance vehicles.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Published:
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe will be the first AMG model to roll-out of the assembly line at Chakan expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The Made in India Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe will be launched next month
  • The AMG GLC 43 and other AMG models will be made at the Chakan plant
  • The locally-made AMG models are expected to get a huge price cut

Mercedes-Benz India today announced that it will start local manufacturing of AMG models in India soon. AMG, which is Mercedes-Benz's performance sub-brand, currently offers a wide portfolio of performance limousines, performance SUVs, SUV coupés, and sports cars. As of now, all of them come to India as a completely built unit or CBU models. The company will kick-start local assembly of its performance-spec models with the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé, and it will be launched in India next month. Compared to a CBU model, which would have come with a price tag close to ₹ 1 crore, the completely knocked down (CKD) version of the Coupe SUV is likely to be priced around ₹ 80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 1.20 Crore

9lmdesf8

The Made in India Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe is slated to be launched in India in November 2020

Commenting on this announcement, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "The decision to locally produce AMG in India underlines Mercedes-Benz's clear roadmap for the Indian market and our long-term commitment to our Indian customers. We want AMG to be more accessible to the potential customers and play a bigger role in our overall portfolio we offer in India. This decision is an important milestone towards strengthening our AMG ambitions in India further."

As for the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé, it will come with the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system, with AMG-specific functions and displays, introduces an innovative control concept. The coupe SUV is likely to be powered by a 3.0-litre V6 biturbo engine tuned to make about 385 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. It can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.9 seconds, before hitting the electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

Also Read: 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Unveiled; Gets More Power And Stealth Edition

n7n0cg0k

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe will come with the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system

Talking about the car he said, "The AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé is an important model in our portfolio having the distinction of being one of the highest-selling AMG models in India." He also added, "The addition of the stylish AMG GLC 43 Coupé will further cement our strong position in the performance SUV segment. We are confident, the launch of the locally produced AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé will drive in value and aspiration for our customers and help the dynamic SUV Coupé retain its top preference among the discerning AMG customers."

In 2019, the AMG brand saw a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of 54 per cent, and Mercedes-Benz India claims that 'Made in India AMG' will help cement the No.1 position for it in performance segment. The current AMG portfolio in India comprises the 43, 53, 63, and GT series of high-performance vehicles across different body shapes. Much recently, we witnessed the launch of the first-ever 53 series model with the AMG GLE 53 Coupe. Mercedes-Benz India currently manufactures 10 CKD models across segments.

