New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Unveiled; Gets More Power And Stealth Edition

While the power output on the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT is up 52 bhp, torque has gone up by around 40 Nm. As a result, the new AMG GT is 0.2 seconds faster to triple digit speeds at 3.7 seconds.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG is more powerful than before.

Highlights

  • The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT is more powerful than before.
  • It gets blacked out treatment both on the outside and inside.
  • The Coupe version also gets a carbon fibre roof.

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT has been unveiled and it's even more powerful than before. The entry-level Mercedes-AMG GT gets an upgraded version of the 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 engine that churns out 516 bhp and 670 Nm of peak torque. While the power output is up 52 bhp, torque has gone up by around 40 Nm. As a result, the new AMG GT is 0.2 seconds faster to triple digit speeds at 3.7 seconds while the top-speed is rated at 312 kmph. That said, the Coupe is marginally slower at 311 kmph as it is a touch heavier. As before, the engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQC To Go On Sale In India Next Month; Launch Date Out

i4a36ka

Both Coupe and Roadster body styles get the Stealth Edition which is finished in all-black.

Mercedes-AMG has also added standard kit to the base AMG GT. It now gets the AMG ride control suspension with adaptive dampers, rear electronic limited-slip differential and high-performance composite brakes with red callipers. Then, it also gets lithium-ion starter battery and Race drive mode. Then both Coupe and Roadster body styles get the Stealth Edition which is finished in all-black, while the coupe is also available with a carbon fibre top. The Roadster variant, however, gets a black fabric top only. The car is also available in two additional shades of grey.

Also Read: 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4 Matic+ Coupe: All You Need To Know

sf3a83go

On the inside, the new Mercedes-AMG GT gets an all-black treatment.

0 Comments

There is also an exterior Night Package which includes a black brake callipers and a dark chrome treatment for the Panamericana grille. The 19-inch front and the 20-inch rear wheels are finished in matte black. On the inside, the new Mercedes-AMG GT gets an all-black treatment and a mix of piano black and carbon fibre treatment on the central console.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Unveiled; Gets More Power And Stealth Edition 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Unveiled; Gets More Power And Stealth Edition
Toyota's Annual Global Electrified Vehicles Sales Could Reach 5.5 Million By 2025: Report Toyota's Annual Global Electrified Vehicles Sales Could Reach 5.5 Million By 2025: Report
Aston Martin's Formula One Car To Don Green And Pink Livery Aston Martin's Formula One Car To Don Green And Pink Livery
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Gets Performance Accessories Ducati Streetfighter V4 Gets Performance Accessories
Groupe PSA & FCA Company Stellantis Announces Board Members Groupe PSA & FCA Company Stellantis Announces Board Members
Mahindra Thar#1 Auction Hits The Rs. 1 Crore Mark Mahindra Thar#1 Auction Hits The Rs. 1 Crore Mark
Buick Teases Electra Concept Foreshadowing Its Electric Future  Buick Teases Electra Concept Foreshadowing Its Electric Future 
Diesel Sees Marginal Price Cut Of Up To 8 Paise In Metros; Petrol Rates Unchanged Diesel Sees Marginal Price Cut Of Up To 8 Paise In Metros; Petrol Rates Unchanged
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Engine Specifications And Price Details Leaked Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Engine Specifications And Price Details Leaked
Groupe PSA Launches Eurorepar In India; Signs Agreement With GoMechanic Groupe PSA Launches Eurorepar In India; Signs Agreement With GoMechanic
Hyundai Forms New Task Force To Support Flood Affected Customers In Udupi Hyundai Forms New Task Force To Support Flood Affected Customers In Udupi
New Benelli 650 GT Shown In Type Approval Documents New Benelli 650 GT Shown In Type Approval Documents
U.S. EPA Chief Challenges California Effort To Mandate Zero Emission Vehicles In 2035 U.S. EPA Chief Challenges California Effort To Mandate Zero Emission Vehicles In 2035
Fiat To Pay $9.5 Million U.S. Fine For Misleading Investors On Emissions Audit: Report Fiat To Pay $9.5 Million U.S. Fine For Misleading Investors On Emissions Audit: Report
BMW Files Patents For Road-Sensing Traction Control BMW Files Patents For Road-Sensing Traction Control
Image of Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Mahindra Thar#1 Auction Hits The Rs. 1 Crore Mark
Mahindra Thar#1 Auction Hits The Rs. 1 Crore Mark
Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Engine Specifications And Price Details Leaked
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Engine Specifications And Price Details Leaked
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities