2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Unveiled; Gets More Power And Stealth Edition

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT has been unveiled and it's even more powerful than before. The entry-level Mercedes-AMG GT gets an upgraded version of the 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 engine that churns out 516 bhp and 670 Nm of peak torque. While the power output is up 52 bhp, torque has gone up by around 40 Nm. As a result, the new AMG GT is 0.2 seconds faster to triple digit speeds at 3.7 seconds while the top-speed is rated at 312 kmph. That said, the Coupe is marginally slower at 311 kmph as it is a touch heavier. As before, the engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Both Coupe and Roadster body styles get the Stealth Edition which is finished in all-black.

Mercedes-AMG has also added standard kit to the base AMG GT. It now gets the AMG ride control suspension with adaptive dampers, rear electronic limited-slip differential and high-performance composite brakes with red callipers. Then, it also gets lithium-ion starter battery and Race drive mode. Then both Coupe and Roadster body styles get the Stealth Edition which is finished in all-black, while the coupe is also available with a carbon fibre top. The Roadster variant, however, gets a black fabric top only. The car is also available in two additional shades of grey.

On the inside, the new Mercedes-AMG GT gets an all-black treatment.

There is also an exterior Night Package which includes a black brake callipers and a dark chrome treatment for the Panamericana grille. The 19-inch front and the 20-inch rear wheels are finished in matte black. On the inside, the new Mercedes-AMG GT gets an all-black treatment and a mix of piano black and carbon fibre treatment on the central console.

