2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4 Matic+ Coupe: All You Need To Know

Essentially, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe is a performance-spec version of the GLE SUV that went on sale in India earlier this year, with a bigger engine and sexier looks.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe replaces the GLE 43 AMG Coupe.

Highlights

  • The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe replaces the GLE 43 AMG Coupe
  • It's essentially a performance coupe version of the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV
  • It gets a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder twin-turbo engine under its hood

The new 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe has just gone on sale in India and it's been priced at ₹ 1.20 crore (ex-showroom, India). Essentially, it's a performance-spec version of the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV that went on sale in India earlier this year and the GLE AMG 53 has a coupe-like roof-line that is tapering at the rear unlike the regular GLE SUV that gets a flat rear like any typical SUV. It will be rivalling the likes of other SUVs of its kind like the BMW X6 M and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe. So here's everything you need to know about this new performance SUV.

Also Read: 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launched In India

  1. The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe replaces the GLE 43 AMG Coupe that was previously on sale in the country and is a direct successor to the 2016 GLE 43. It is also the first 53 series AMG model to be launched in India.
  2. As said, it is based on the new-generation GLE SUV that's already on sale in India but it's an AMG and so it packs in more power, features and mild-hybrid technology that its predecessor didn't have.
    It gets a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, twin-turbo engine under its hood.

  3. It is powered by a 3.0-litre, straight-six cylinder, twin-turbo petrol engine that develops 435 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a nine-speed AMG speedshift automatic transmission.
  4. It also gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid technology that the automaker calls EQ Boost that adds an additional 22 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system.
  5. This performance SUV can clock triple digit speeds in 5.3 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.
  6. As far as the dimensions go, the new GLE 53 AMG Coupe is 39 mm longer and 7 mm wider than its predecessor. The wheelbase has grown by 20 mm, while the coupe roof-line makes it 60 mm shorter than the standard version of the GLE.
    The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe comes with a premium-looking black cabin with red contrast accents and stitching.

  7. Upfront, you get the 15-slat Panamericana grille often seen in Mercedes' modern age AMG models, a steeper windscreen and a raked rear window. Moreover, it also gets a new bumper with larger air intakes, side skirts, wraparound LED taillights and quad exhausts to complete the look.
  8. It rides on 20-inch wheels as standard, while it can be upgraded to 21-inchers as well.
  9. On the inside, it gets a dual-tone treatment with a flat-bottom steering wheel, carbon fibre inserts, and contrast stitching.
    The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe is bigger in dimensions than its predecessor.

  10. The 12.3-inch dual screens which are completely configurable and it also gets integrated grab handles, like we have seen on the GLE. Other features on the GLE 53 AMG will include a 360-degree camera, head-up display, 13-speaker Burmester sound system, adaptive suspension with active anti-roll bars, autonomous emergency braking and nine airbags among others.
  11. The larger wheelbase also brings more room in the cabin, while the boot capacity has also increased by 50 litres over the predecessor.

