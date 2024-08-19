Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota BeltaRenault KardianMaserati New GranTurismoTata Harrier EVSkoda New Kodiaq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki V-Strom 1050Triumph Daytona 660Royal Enfield New Classic 350Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport Bids Adieu To The Iconic 6.3-Litre V8

Makes 680bhp and 730Nm from the original, naturally aspirated AMG 6.3-litre V8 without air restrictor.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Debuts at Automotive Week in Pebble Beach
  • Last AMG GT3 to make use of the mighty naturally aspirated V8
  • All 13 units are priced at EUR 1,030,000 (approx. Rs 9.5 crore)

Mercedes-AMG is celebrating 130 Years of motorsport this year. And to commemorate the occasion the German carmaker's racing division has introduced a limited-run edition of their AMG GT-3 race car called the ‘Edition 130Y Motorsport’ at the Pebble Beach Concourse in California. What makes this one special is the fact that it will be the last race car to make use of AMG’s 6.3-litre naturally aspirated V8. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Review: Now It's A Proper AMG!

 

PI Mercedes AMG 20240816 Edition GT 3 130 Y 02

 

The first Daimler-marked engine to win a motorsport event goes back to July 22, 1894, when the Three-Pointed Star won the Paris-Rouen race. Marking over 130 years of this historic win, the 130Y Motorsport Edition of the AMG GT3 is created as a collector’s prized possession with a production run of just 13 examples and a sticker price of EUR 1,030,000 (approx. Rs 9.5 crore) apiece. 

 

PI Mercedes AMG 20240816 Edition GT 3 130 Y 05

 

If you are interested in technicalities, the 6.3-litre M156 V8 makes close to 680 horsepower at a stratospheric 7,250rpm. And the 730Nm of twisting force might not appear to be tectonic, especially after the torque figures we are seeing from modern powertrains. But to put things in perspective, the other GT3 segment competitors make around 500-550 horsepower. The gearbox is a sequential six-speed placed on the rear axle. There are also carbon ceramic brakes (inspired by Formula 1 units) that are in line with the GT3 regulations. 

 

Also Read: New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro Puts Greater Focus On Track Use

PI Mercedes AMG 20240816 Edition GT 3 130 Y 04

 

Meanwhile, the heavy active aerodynamics have helped reduce downforce by around 15 per cent helped by a revised front splitter, fender-mounted louvres, underbody modification and a rear diffuser. Making use of these aero upgrades, there’s also a drag reduction system (DRS) like the one seen in Formula 1 and Class 1 DTM operated through a button on the steering wheel. When activated, the rear wing moves into a flat position and drag is reduced. 

 

PI Mercedes AMG 20240816 Edition GT 3 130 Y 06

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 4MATIC Review: In Pictures

 

Additional upgrades are done to the fully adjustable four-way motorsport shock absorbers. There’s a carbon fibre safety cell connected to the chassis, a five-point harness, safety nets, a steel roll cage, a fire extinguishing system, a safety tank, and an emergency hatch to complete the race car’s safety aspects. 

 

PI Mercedes AMG 20240816 Edition GT 3 130 Y 18

 

With Mercedes-AMG performance driver Jules Gounon behind the wheel, the prototype Edition 130Y beat the track record for GT cars on the iconic 6.213-kilometre circuit by 2.074 seconds with its time of 1m56.605s around Mount Panorama Circuit in Australia. 

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Debuts At Monterey Car Week 2024

 

PI Mercedes AMG 20240816 Edition GT 3 130 Y 11

 

With another legendary engine put to rest, we hope to see some of them return in limited numbers such as this one to grace their presence in our ever-growing EV world.  

# amg# mercedes cars# mercedes benz india# mercedes benz# mercedes amg# mercedes amg gt# amg gt# amg gt3# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Motorsport# motosport# Press Releases
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Based on the Mercedes-AMG SL, the new Maybach SL gets several comfort-oriented changes along with styling updates in line with other Maybach models.
    Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Debuts At Monterey Car Week 2024
  • New entry diesel model replaces the standard GLE 300d in the SUV’s line-up.
    Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line Launched In India At Rs 97.85 Lakh
  • With this AMG Performance Centre, Mercedes-Benz India now has five AMG Performance Centres in the country, located in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.
    Mercedes-Benz India Inaugurates First Integrated AMG Performance Centre In Ahmedabad
  • The EQS 680 made its debut in April 2023 and is the first all-electric offering from Maybach
    Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 India Launch On September 5
  • Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij tweeted that the front suspension of his Mercedes-Benz E 200 broke while travelling from Ambala Cantt. to Gurugram on the KMP Expressway.
    Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Narrowly Escapes As His Mercedes-Benz E 200's Suspension Breaks On KMP Expressway

Latest News

  • Limited production series commemorates the brand completing 120 years and is inspired by Rolls-Royce’s mascot.
    New Rolls-Royce Phantom Scintilla Pays Tribute To The Spirit Of Ecstasy Mascot
  • Makes 680bhp and 730Nm from the original, naturally aspirated AMG 6.3-litre V8 without air restrictor.
    Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport Bids Adieu To The Iconic 6.3-Litre V8
  • The BSA Gold Star 650 has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 3 lakh (Ex-showroom). Here’s a look at 5 motorcycles with big single-cylinder engines.
    BSA Gold Star 650: Top 5 Big Single-Cylinder Engine Motorcycles
  • Prices of the XUV700’s AX5 trim have been slashed to the tune of Rs 70,000
    Mahindra XUV700 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 70,000
  • The updated Citroen C3 gets a range of new features, and is now offered with a six-speed automatic gearbox option
    Updated Citroen C3 Launched In India At Rs 6.16 Lakh; Gets New Features, Automatic Gearbox Option
  • The Gold Star 650 will be available at all Jawa-Yezdi dealerships across India, with deliveries slated to commence in the coming weeks.
    BSA Gold Star 650: Top Ten Stats About The Biggest Indian-Made Single Cylinder Motorcycle
  • The Thar Roxx SUV is offered in six variants, seven exterior paint schemes, and two engine options.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx: Top 5 Highlights
  • The Maserati GT2 Stradale gets several weight-saving upgrades while also making more power from the Nettuno V6 engine
    Maserati GT2 Stradale Unveiled; 640 BHP Supercar Does 0 to 100 KMPH Sprint In Just 2.8 Seconds
  • The Ola Roadster is the mid-spec model in the series with prices ranging from Rs 1.05 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh
    Ola Roadster: Top 10 Stats About Ola’s Mid-Spec Electric Motorcycle
  • Based on the Mercedes-AMG SL, the new Maybach SL gets several comfort-oriented changes along with styling updates in line with other Maybach models.
    Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Debuts At Monterey Car Week 2024

Research More on Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT
8.2

Mercedes-AMG GT

Starts at ₹ 2.27 - 2.48 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View GT Specifications
View GT Features

Popular Mercedes-AMG Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport Bids Adieu To The Iconic 6.3-Litre V8
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved