Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 4MATIC Review: In Pictures
By Dhruv Attri
1 mins read
Published on November 29, 2023
Highlights
- The C 43 is priced at Rs 98 lakh (ex-showroom India).
- It is powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder engine that pumps out 402 bhp.
- It competes with the Audi S5 and the BMW M340i.
We’ve talked at length in our review about how downsizing in the new Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 hasn’t affected its character one bit. The performance is still exciting and the features on offer make you feel pampered too. But whatever it does, it looks good doing it. So let’s delve deeper in the details by checking it out in these images.
The C 43 sports a massive Panamericana grille up front that’s akin to the bigger AMGs. The grille is flanked by massive adaptive LED headlamps.
Finished in the subtle matte grey paint, it still attracts oodles of attention.
The side profile reveals 19-inch alloys, side skirts and Electrified badging on the front fender.
Equipped with the AMG Black Pack, the C 43's tail features glossy finish for the diffuser and houses a quad exhaust setup. The LED tail lamps look nice too.
On the inside, it gets carbonfibre-like trim for the dashboard but the centre stage is taken by a massive 11.9-inch touchscreen that’s borrowed from the SL convertible. The driver display is a 12.3-inch unit with AMG Track Pace screens that reveal driving data to improve lap timings on the track.
It also gets sporty AMG seats with contrast stitching, red seat belts and heating function.
Connectivity features include wireless CarPlay and Android Auto and wireless charging.
Other features include 64-colour ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, 16-speaker Burmester audio system and multi-zone climate control.
Safety suite comprises seven airbags, active parking assist, traction control and ESC along with forward collision avoidance assist and adaptive cruise control.
But the magic of the C 43 lies underneath the bonnet. It packs a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger that nullifies any kind of turbo lag. The power output is a massive 402 bhp with 500 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 9-speed automatic that sends power to all four wheels.
The 0-100 kmph sprint can be done in 4.6 seconds and all that is accompanied by a raspy exhaust note that’s quite burbly for a four-cylinder engine.
Despite having adaptive dampers, the ride is on the stiffer side and it doesn’t improve much even in the comfort setting. However, the car also makes it a point to hold the line at high speeds giving you a lot of confidence in the corners.
The Mercede-Benz AMG C 43 retails for Rs 98 lakh (ex-showroom) and is a pricier alternative to the BMW M340i and the Audi S5.
