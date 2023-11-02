2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96.40 Lakh
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 mins read
02-Nov-23 02:16 PM IST
Highlights
- The new GLE Facelift has been priced between Rs, 96.4 lakh and Rs. 1.15 crore
- The SUV is offered in 3 options - GLE 300 d, GLE 450 and GLE 450 d
- The Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift comes with a host of new feaetures
Mercedes-Benz India has launched the 2024 GLE facelift in India with prices starting at Rs. 96.40 lakh, going up to Rs. 1.15 crore (ex-showroom India). The luxury SUV is only offered in the Long Wheelbase (LWB) format and comes in three variants, an entry-level diesel – GLE 300 d 4Matic, along with a pair of top-end petrol and diesel options – GLE 450 4Matic and GLE 450 d 4Matic. Bookings for all three models have opened today, and while deliveries for the GLE 300 d and GLE 450 will begin from November 2023, the same for the top-spec GLE 450 d will only start from Q1 2024.
|Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift
|Price (ex-showroom, India)
|GLE 300 d 4Matic
|Rs. 96.40 Lakh
|GLE 450 4Matic
|Rs. 1.1 Crore
|GLE 450 d 4Matic
|Rs. 1.15 Crore
In terms of powertrain options, the base model GLE 300 d comes with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 265 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. The top-end petrol option, the GLE 450, comes with a 3.0-litre mill that churns out 375 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. At the same time, the 3.0-litre oil burner in the top-spec GLE 450 d puts out 362 bhp and a monstrous 750 Nm of peak torque. All three powertrains come with a 48V mild hybrid system that features an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) that offers an additional boost of 20 bhp and 200 Nm of torque for a short interval.
Visually, the GLE facelift now comes with some minor cosmetic updates. The base version, GLE 300 d, comes with a slightly tweaked version of the signature twin-slat grille with the three-pointed logo at the centre. The GLE 450 and 450 d, on the other hand, come with AMG Line exterior treatment featuring a sleeker single-slat grille, with a more muscular front bumper featuring larger vents. Both versions also get updated LED headlamps and taillamps, new DRLs and new wheel designs as well. The AMG line trims get a set of 20-inch alloy wheels with updated disc brakes.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift, AMG C 43 Sedan To Be Launched In India On November 2
The SUV also gets an updated cabin, which now gets styling elements similar to the Mercedes-Maybach GLS’ interior. There’s a new multi-functional steering wheel with capacitive touch controls, while the infotainment system has been updated with the latest MBUX system, similar to what we saw in the EQE SUV. The updated model also gets a new dual-tone brown and black interior trim option.
The new GLE facelift also gets reclining seats with sliding function, electrically operable sun blinds, fast-charging USB C ports, and four-zone climate control. The SUV also gets a Burmester surround sound system with Dolby Atmos tech as standard. For convenience, you also get 360-degree view cameras, active parking assist and a gesture-controlled, powered tailgate. Like the EQE, the new GLE facelift also gets an off-road package with a transparent bonnet feature and underbody protection. For safety, the SUV also comes with additional knee and rear side airbags, taking the total count to 9 airbags, which are offered as standard. Also standard is the blind-spot assist system.
As for features that are exclusive to the top-spec 450 models, Mercedes offers things like – the Air Balance package, 3-stage heating and cooling system for front seats, Air Matic suspension, Head-Up Display, Adaptive Multi-Beam Headlamps.
