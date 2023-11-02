Login

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96.40 Lakh

The GLE facelift is only offered in the Long Wheelbase (LWB) format and comes in three variants, an entry-level diesel – GLE 300 d 4Matic, along with a pair of top-end petrol and diesel options – GLE 450 4Matic and GLE 450 d 4Matic.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

02-Nov-23 02:16 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new GLE Facelift has been priced between Rs, 96.4 lakh and Rs. 1.15 crore
  • The SUV is offered in 3 options - GLE 300 d, GLE 450 and GLE 450 d
  • The Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift comes with a host of new feaetures

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the 2024 GLE facelift in India with prices starting at Rs. 96.40 lakh, going up to Rs. 1.15 crore (ex-showroom India). The luxury SUV is only offered in the Long Wheelbase (LWB) format and comes in three variants, an entry-level diesel – GLE 300 d 4Matic, along with a pair of top-end petrol and diesel options – GLE 450 4Matic and GLE 450 d 4Matic. Bookings for all three models have opened today, and while deliveries for the GLE 300 d and GLE 450 will begin from November 2023, the same for the top-spec GLE 450 d will only start from Q1 2024.

 

Mercedes-Benz GLE FaceliftPrice (ex-showroom, India)
GLE 300 d 4MaticRs. 96.40 Lakh
GLE 450 4MaticRs. 1.1 Crore
GLE 450 d 4MaticRs. 1.15 Crore

 

In terms of powertrain options, the base model GLE 300 d comes with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 265 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. The top-end petrol option, the GLE 450, comes with a 3.0-litre mill that churns out 375 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. At the same time, the 3.0-litre oil burner in the top-spec GLE 450 d puts out 362 bhp and a monstrous 750 Nm of peak torque. All three powertrains come with a 48V mild hybrid system that features an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) that offers an additional boost of 20 bhp and 200 Nm of torque for a short interval.

 

 

Visually, the GLE facelift now comes with some minor cosmetic updates. The base version, GLE 300 d, comes with a slightly tweaked version of the signature twin-slat grille with the three-pointed logo at the centre. The GLE 450 and 450 d, on the other hand, come with AMG Line exterior treatment featuring a sleeker single-slat grille, with a more muscular front bumper featuring larger vents. Both versions also get updated LED headlamps and taillamps, new DRLs and new wheel designs as well. The AMG line trims get a set of 20-inch alloy wheels with updated disc brakes.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift, AMG C 43 Sedan To Be Launched In India On November 2

 

 

The SUV also gets an updated cabin, which now gets styling elements similar to the Mercedes-Maybach GLS’ interior. There’s a new multi-functional steering wheel with capacitive touch controls, while the infotainment system has been updated with the latest MBUX system, similar to what we saw in the EQE SUV. The updated model also gets a new dual-tone brown and black interior trim option.

 

 

The new GLE facelift also gets reclining seats with sliding function, electrically operable sun blinds, fast-charging USB C ports, and four-zone climate control. The SUV also gets a Burmester surround sound system with Dolby Atmos tech as standard. For convenience, you also get 360-degree view cameras, active parking assist and a gesture-controlled, powered tailgate. Like the EQE, the new GLE facelift also gets an off-road package with a transparent bonnet feature and underbody protection. For safety, the SUV also comes with additional knee and rear side airbags, taking the total count to 9 airbags, which are offered as standard. Also standard is the blind-spot assist system. 

 

As for features that are exclusive to the top-spec 450 models, Mercedes offers things like – the Air Balance package, 3-stage heating and cooling system for front seats, Air Matic suspension, Head-Up Display, Adaptive Multi-Beam Headlamps.

# Mercedes-Benz GLE# Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift# GLE Facelift# GLE Facelift Launch# New GLE# SUV# Family
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on GLE-Class

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
7.9
0
10

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Starts at ₹ 88 Lakh - 1.05 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View GLE-Class Specifications
View GLE-Class Features

Popular Mercedes-Benz Models

Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class

₹ 2.55 Crore

Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

₹ 75 - 88 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

₹ 88 Lakh - 1.05 Crore

Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 60 - 66 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 - 1.21 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC

₹ 73.5 - 74.5 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

₹ 44.9 - 48.9 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 71.1 Lakh - 1.1 Crore

Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

₹ 1.6 - 1.69 Crore

Mercedes-Benz EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS

₹ 1.55 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB

₹ 63.8 - 69.8 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz EQB

₹ 77.5 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1.39 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tata Avinya EV To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
Tata Avinya EV To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-14075 second ago

TPEML and JLR, both of which are Tata Motors subsidiaries, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for the licensing of EMA for upcoming Tata EVs.

Auto Sales October 2023: Honda Cars Sees 17% Growth In Overall Sales Backed By Strong Exports
Auto Sales October 2023: Honda Cars Sees 17% Growth In Overall Sales Backed By Strong Exports
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-11850 second ago

Last month, Honda Cars India exported 3,683 units, which is a growth of over 119 per cent as against 1,678 units exported in October 2022.

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-3448 second ago

The new C 43 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol producing up to 408 bhp.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launched At Rs 16.30 Lakh
Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launched At Rs 16.30 Lakh
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-2478 second ago

Unique to the latest GT Edge model are 16-inch black alloys, a contrast roof and trim-specific decals and leatherette seat covers.

New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Highlights
New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

32 minutes ago

The specifications of the new Himalayan 452 are out and here are the top five highlights of the motorcycle

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: TVS Motor Company Achieves Highest-Ever Monthly Overall Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: TVS Motor Company Achieves Highest-Ever Monthly Overall Sales
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

34 minutes ago

The company sold 434,714 units during this month, reflecting a growth rate of 21 per cent when compared to the figures from October 2022

Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Delayed; Will Now Begin Early-2024
Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Delayed; Will Now Begin Early-2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

First showcased late in 2022, India’s first geared electric two-wheeler was originally slated to reach customers from September 2023 onwards.

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells Over 4.92 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells Over 4.92 Lakh Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

HMSI sold 4,92,884 units, indicating a 10 per cent growth compared to October 2022

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Hero Motocorp Registers 26% Growth, Sells 5.74 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Hero Motocorp Registers 26% Growth, Sells 5.74 Lakh Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The company sold 574,930 units, marking a substantial 26 per cent growth compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Royal Enfield Registers 3 Per Cent Overall Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Royal Enfield Registers 3 Per Cent Overall Growth
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Royal Enfield’s monthly sales in October 2023 saw an annual growth of 3 per cent, with 84,435 units despatched overall.

Auto Sales October 2023: Kia India Registers Over 4% Growth At 24,351 Units
Auto Sales October 2023: Kia India Registers Over 4% Growth At 24,351 Units
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The Seltos was highest-selling model in the brand’s lineup with 12,362 units

Auto Sales October 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports 66 Per Cent Growth In Sales
Auto Sales October 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports 66 Per Cent Growth In Sales
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

Additionally, the brand also revealed that it sold approximately 1.92 lakh units in the first 7 months of 2023

Auto Sales October 2023: Hyundai India Reports A Growth Of Over 18% YoY
Auto Sales October 2023: Hyundai India Reports A Growth Of Over 18% YoY
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

In October 2023, Hyundai's total sales stood at 68,728 units, witnessing a year-over-year growth of 18.48 per cent, compared to the 58,006 vehicles sold in October 2022.

All-New Toyota Unveils Crown Sport Hybrid Model
All-New Toyota Unveils Crown Sport Hybrid Model
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The Toyota Unveils Crown Sport Hybrid is set to hit the Japanese market by November, closely followed by a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant due in December.

Toyota FT-3e Electric SUV Concept Unveiled At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
Toyota FT-3e Electric SUV Concept Unveiled At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The electric SUV concept is built on the same platform as the FT-Se, also unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show

c&b icon

Trending Vehicles In India

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96.40 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved