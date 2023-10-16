Login

Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift, AMG C 43 Sedan To Be Launched In India On November 2

To cap off 2023, Mercedes will bring in the refreshed version of one of its strongest-selling SUVs, along with the latest iteration of a popular AMG sedan.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

16-Oct-23 01:40 PM IST

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift will be launched alongside the new AMG C 43 sedan.
  • The GLE SUV will get styling and feature updates; could get upgraded powertrains.
  • Latest generation of the C 43 ditches the V6 for a turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

Mercedes-Benz recently announced it will launch two more products in India in the coming weeks. carandbike can now confirm the two vehicles in question are the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV and the all-new Mercedes-AMG C 43 sedan, which will both be launched on November 2. The GLE remains one of Mercedes’ strongest-selling models in India, while the C 43 is an important addition to the portfolio, given how successful its predecessor was in our market.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition Sold Out In India In 6 Minutes; 12,768 Mercedes Cars And SUVs Sold Till September

 

The updated GLE SUV was unveiled earlier this year.

 

Mercedes-Benz first unveiled the GLE facelift in February 2023. While the exterior and interior changes were relatively minor, notable changes were made under the skin with electrified powertrains and upgraded tech on board.

 

The dashboard remains the same, with the only changes being the new steering with touch-sensitive controls along with new trim finishes previously only seen on Mercedes' Maybach line-up. On the tech front, the GLE facelifts now get the second-generation MBUX software, though the twin 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster have been retained.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Reveals Findings From Frontal Crash Test Of Two EVs

 

Globally, the entire GLE line-up is electrified with all powertrains being equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. New to the global line-up is the GLE 400e plug-in-hybrid pairing a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor and 31.2 kWh battery pack, but it remains to be seen if this version of the SUV will be introduced here.

 

The new-gen AMG C 43 has fewer cylinders, but more power.

 

Based on the W206 C-Class, the new AMG C 43 sedan has a major change under its bonnet – it now has a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine fitted with an electric turbocharger, named the M139. This hybrid system replaces the previous 3.0-litre V6 engine, offering around 400 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Additionally, it packs a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, which can provide extra power through a ‘boost’ function. This new powertrain is coupled with a nine-speed automatic gearbox equipped with 'Race Start,' delivering power to all four wheels through the 4Matic drive system.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 Concept Showcased In Mumbai; Existing Mercedes Customers To Get Discounts On EVs

 

Expect to see the C 43 be priced just shy of Rs 90 lakh, while the GLE facelift is expected to cross the Rs 1 crore mark (all prices, ex-showroom).

