Mercedes-Benz Reveals Findings From Frontal Crash Test Of Two EVs

Mercedes-Benz recently conducted a frontal offset crash test involving two of its electric vehicles, the EQA and EQS SUVs, and is the first automotive brand in the world to publish the findings of such a crash test. With the EQA weighing 2.2 tonnes and the EQS SUV, 3 tonnes, the vehicles collided at a speed of 56 kmph, with a 50 per cent overlap, mimicking a failed overtaking manoeuvre. The brand says the vehicles were able to successfully absorb the impact, with all safety equipment working as intended and its passenger cells still intact, which meant that the doors could still be opened after the crash. Watch the full crash test video here.

Both vehicles carried a total of four adult dummies (three females and one male), and the tests indicated that all of the dummies had a minimal risk of serious to fatal injury. The vehicles were also equipped with a special high-voltage safety concept the brand has developed for its EVs. The system features separate positive and negative wiring and a self-monitoring high-voltage system that automatically switches off in the event of a serious collision.

The tests indicated that all of the occupants had a minimal risk of serious to fatal injury.

Commenting on the crash test results, Markus Schäfer, Chief Technology Officer said “Safety is part of Mercedes-Benz’s DNA and one of our core commitments to all road users. And to us, protecting human lives is not a question of drive system. The recent crash test involving two fully electric vehicles demonstrates this. It proves that all our vehicles have an equally high level of safety, no matter what technology drives them. We are working hard to achieve our vision of accident-free driving, which goes beyond the “Vision Zero” objectives set by the WHO and the United Nations Regional Commissions. We don’t just want zero traffic fatalities by 2050 and a halving in the number of traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030 compared to 2020. Our goal by 2050 is zero accidents involving a Mercedes-Benz vehicle.”

Mercedes-Benz currently retails three EVs in the Indian market. Its most recent EV launch in India was the EQE SUV, which is equipped with a 90.6 kWh lithium-ion battery and two permanent magnet motors (front and rear) which develop a combined 300 kW (402 bhp) and a stonking 858 Nm of torque. The electric SUV is priced at Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom).