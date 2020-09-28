New Cars and Bikes in India
Mercedes-Benz EQC To Go On Sale In India Next Month; Launch Date Out

The all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC SUV will be launched in India on October 8, 2020. The new Mercedes-Benz EQC will be sold under the company's electric vehicle (EV) brand EQ, which was launched earlier in January.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC will be the first all-electric vehicle from the German carmaker in India

Highlights

  • The Mercedes-Benz EQC will be launched on October 8, 2020
  • The EQC is the first electric vehicle from Mercedes-Benz
  • The new EQC will be sold under the Mercedes-Benz India's EV brand EQ

The long-anticipated Mercedes-Benz EQC finally gets a launch date and the new all-electric luxury SUV will go on sale in India on October 8, 2020. Earlier this year Mercedes-Benz India announced that the EQC will be launched around April 2020, however, the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown forced the carmaker to postpone the launch by about 6 months. The new Mercedes-Benz EQC will be sold under the company's electric vehicle (EV) brand EQ, which was launched in India, in January 2020.

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQC will be manufactured at the company's Bremen facility in Germany and it will come to India as a Completely Built Unit or CBU model. This means it will attract a decent premium and we expect the electric SUV to be priced in India around ₹ 1.25 crore (ex-showroom, India). While right now the EQC doesn't have a direct rival in India, Audi India is prepping to launch the e-Tron electric SUV to challenge Mercedes-Benz's electric SUV.

hpg1u9ho

The Mercedes-Benz EQC will come to India as a Completely Built Unit or CBU model

Now, the EQC gets the signature Mercedes-Benz SUV silhouette, however, the styling is very different and the new face of the EQC helps it stand out. The multi-slat grille is large and comes with a U-shaped chrome surround, along with LED headlamps and LED daytime running lamps. The large alloy wheels also come with blue accents that signify its electric nature, while the rear section comes with sleek wraparound LED taillamps connected by an LED strip. The cabin, at the same time, gets a minimalist design, with the dual 12.3-inch screens angled towards the driver, along with a multi-functional steering wheel and a signature centre console with the trackpad. The SUV also gets the MBUX infotainment system with Me, Mercedes, offering a range of connected car functions.

vs16ib0o

The cabin of the EQC gets a minimalist design, with the dual 12.3-inch screens, along with a multi-functional steering wheel and a signature centre console

The Mercedes-Benz EQC comes with two electric motors that generate a cumulative power of 402 bhp along with 765 Nm of peak torque. The two electric motors are positioned at the front and rear axles, helping the SUV with an all-wheel-drive configuration. The company claims that the battery pack on the Mercedes-Benz EQC which is an 80kW lithium-ion unit is capable of providing a driving range of 450 - 471 km per when fully charged. The electric SUV can sprint from standstill to 100 kmph in merely 5.1 seconds before hitting the top speed of 180 kmph, which is electronically limited.

