Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 SkodaSuperb 2024Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
TVS ZeppelinBajaj Pulsar NS400BMW R 1300 GSBSA Gold Star 650BSA Scrambler 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Debuts With 805 bhp Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

The new range-topping plug-in hybrid develops a combined 805 bhp and 1,419 Nm of peak torque and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance develops a combined 805 bhp and 1419 Nm
  • Plug-in hybrid powertrain offers up to 13 km of EV-only driving
  • The GT63 S E Performance can sprint from 0-100 kmph on 2.8 seconds

Mercedes-AMG has taken the wraps off its quickest accelerating series production car, the new AMG GT 63 S E Performance. The most powerful iteration of the second-gen AMG GT coupe, the GT 63 S E Performance pairs AMG’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain to develop a mammoth 805 bhp and up to 1,419 Nm of peak torque. These figures enable the range-topping GT to hit 100 kmph in a claimed 2.8 seconds - the fastest by a series-production AMG.

 

Also read: Production-Spec Mercedes-Benz EQG To Debut On April 24

 

 

The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance gets a 6.1 kWh battery pack sitting over the rear axle giving the performance car an electric-only range of 13 km. The battery’s capabilities have been engineered to extract maximum performance over prioritising maximum range. The electric motor for the PHEV powertrain sits on the rear axle but is capable of sending power to the front wheels via the car’s standard fit 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system. The electric motor has a peak output of 201 bhp and 350 NM of torque and is paired with a 2-speed transmission.

 

Also read: New Mercedes-Benz Launches To Watch Out For In 2024

 

 

Moving to the petrol mill, the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 pushes out a strong 603 bhp and 850 Nm with power sent to the wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission. Stopping power comes from 420 mm discs with bronze-coloured 6-piston fixed calipers at the front and 380 mm discs with 1-piston floating calipers at the rear. Carbon ceramic brakes are standard.
 

Also read: 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan Unveiled; Gets Larger 118 kWh Battery Pack
 

Sticking with standard equipment, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance also gets AMG Active Ride Control adaptive suspension with semi-active hydraulics-based roll control as standard. Rear wheel steering too is part of the standard equipment list. 
 

 

Visually, the new Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance only get minor design touches to stand out. This includes the use of E Performance badging and the charging port cover on the rear. The cabin design is unchanged over lower variants fo the AMG GT with the large portrait-style central touchscreen taking up most of the centre console and a digital instrument cluster sitting behind the steering. Both, however, get some software tweaks to display data related to the hybrid powertrain and battery pack.
 

Mercedes is yet to bring the second-gem AMG GT to the Indian market though we expect that the model could arrive sometime in the near future. The AMG GT 63 E Performance could also be part of the model line-up for India.

# Mercedes-AMG# Mercedes-AMG GT# Mercedes-AMG GT PHEV# Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 BMW X3, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 BMW X3
  • 19,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 64.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,070 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 22.5 Lakh
₹ 50,392/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 26,440/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda Amaze, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Honda Amaze
  • 19,798 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
  • 9,661 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 38,634/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

The 2024 Jawa Perak now gets enhanced performance, with reduced engine noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels, and a new crankshaft which is said to offer better engine refinement.
2024 Jawa Perak Now Gets Engine Updates To Improve Performance & Refinement
Ducati is synonymous with manufacturing high performance motorcycles and having a niche audience. With the coming of the new superquadro mono engine, will Ducati be able to unlock new markets and audiences?
Analysis: Can Ducati’s New Superquadro Mono Engine Unlock New Markets?
The Nexus, which recently completed the journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, will be the first premium electric scooter from Greaves Electric Mobility, and also its most expensive offering yet.
Ampere Nexus Electric Scooter To Be Launched On April 30; Likely To Replace Primus
Official pictures of the upcoming Range Rover Electric have been revealed as the SUV undergoes testing in extreme cold and hot weather conditions in various parts of the world.
Range Rover Electric Previewed Ahead Of Debut; New Traction Control System To Enhance All-Terrain Capability
The Carens was originally tested in 2022 before Global NCAP adopted its current more stringent testing norms.
Kia Carens Lands 3 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests After 0 Stars In Initial Test
The second-gen Amaze, which secured a four-star rating under Global NCAP’s older protocol in 2019, has now received a two-star adult protection rating under the new, more stringent test rules.
Honda Amaze Bags Two Stars In 2024 Global NCAP Crash Tests; Given 0 Stars For Child Protection
Bajaj Auto has teased the upcoming Pulsar NS400 ahead of its launch on May 3, 2024. It will be the biggest, most powerful iteration of the Pulsar yet.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Teased Ahead Of Launch
The upgraded Vantage develops 656 bhp and 800 Nm of torque and is the fastest iteration of the sports car till date.
New Aston Martin Vantage Launched In India; Priced From Rs 3.99 Crore
The 400 twins from Triumph/Bajaj, the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X get a price hike of Rs. 1,500 in India.
Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X Get Price Hikes of Rs. 1,500
This is the lowest rating a Mahindra passenger vehicle has received under the #SaferCarsForIndia initiative since the Scorpio’s zero-star performance in 2016.
Mahindra Bolero Neo Receives 1 Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Affected vehicles encompass the GLE53, GLE63 S, GLS63, Maybach GLS600 and more.
Mercedes-Benz Recalls 1.16 Lakh Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
The AMG GT 43 is positioned as an entry-level model in the GT series.
Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe Debuts With 4-Cylinder Engine, Rear-Wheel Drive
The all-new Mercedes-AMG E53 is solely offered as a plug-in-hybrid, combining a 3.0-litre inline six engine with an electric motor
Mercedes-AMG E53 Plug-In-Hybrid Unveiled; Gets An Inline-six Engine, Peak Output Of 620 bhp
The V8-powered SL55 went up against the likes of the Lotus Eletre and the Mercedes-AMG C43 eventually, winning in this category
car&bike Awards 2024: Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster Wins Peformance Car Of The Year
The recall is to address a potential wiring issue with the 48V system in the vehicles and affects select E-class, CLS-class and AMG GT four-door models.
Mercedes-Benz USA Recalls Select 2021-2023 Manufactured Models Over Potential Fire Risk
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Debuts With 805 bhp Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved