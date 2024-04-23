Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Debuts With 805 bhp Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

Mercedes-AMG has taken the wraps off its quickest accelerating series production car, the new AMG GT 63 S E Performance. The most powerful iteration of the second-gen AMG GT coupe, the GT 63 S E Performance pairs AMG’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain to develop a mammoth 805 bhp and up to 1,419 Nm of peak torque. These figures enable the range-topping GT to hit 100 kmph in a claimed 2.8 seconds - the fastest by a series-production AMG.

Also read: Production-Spec Mercedes-Benz EQG To Debut On April 24





The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance gets a 6.1 kWh battery pack sitting over the rear axle giving the performance car an electric-only range of 13 km. The battery’s capabilities have been engineered to extract maximum performance over prioritising maximum range. The electric motor for the PHEV powertrain sits on the rear axle but is capable of sending power to the front wheels via the car’s standard fit 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system. The electric motor has a peak output of 201 bhp and 350 NM of torque and is paired with a 2-speed transmission.

Also read: New Mercedes-Benz Launches To Watch Out For In 2024





Moving to the petrol mill, the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 pushes out a strong 603 bhp and 850 Nm with power sent to the wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission. Stopping power comes from 420 mm discs with bronze-coloured 6-piston fixed calipers at the front and 380 mm discs with 1-piston floating calipers at the rear. Carbon ceramic brakes are standard.



Also read: 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan Unveiled; Gets Larger 118 kWh Battery Pack



Sticking with standard equipment, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance also gets AMG Active Ride Control adaptive suspension with semi-active hydraulics-based roll control as standard. Rear wheel steering too is part of the standard equipment list.



Visually, the new Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance only get minor design touches to stand out. This includes the use of E Performance badging and the charging port cover on the rear. The cabin design is unchanged over lower variants fo the AMG GT with the large portrait-style central touchscreen taking up most of the centre console and a digital instrument cluster sitting behind the steering. Both, however, get some software tweaks to display data related to the hybrid powertrain and battery pack.



Mercedes is yet to bring the second-gem AMG GT to the Indian market though we expect that the model could arrive sometime in the near future. The AMG GT 63 E Performance could also be part of the model line-up for India.