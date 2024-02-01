Login
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Here’s how the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA stacks up against the competition on paper
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

Published on February 1, 2024

Story
  • The updated GLA will feature some subtle design changes and feature additions.
  • The GLA’s rivals in the segment include the likes of the BMW X1, and the Audi Q3.
  • The GLA will be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrain options.

Mercedes-Benz's latest launch is the updated GLA SUV. The latest version of the SUV sports some subtle design changes such as new LED lighting and body-coloured wheel arches that replace the previous black plastic accents. The changes on the interior include an upgraded version of the MBUX infotainment system. The SUV’s rivals in the segment include the likes of the BMW X1 and the Audi Q3. With that said, let’s see how it stacks up against the competition in terms of technical specifications.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA gets subtle design changes

 

Dimensions

 

 Mercedes-Benz GLABMW X1Audi Q3
Length4409 mm4500 mm4485 mm
Width1834 mm1845 mm1849 mm
Height1613 mm1642 mm1598 mm
Wheelbase2728 mm2692 mm2679 mm

In terms of dimensions, the Mercedes-Benz GLA is the least long SUV here with a height of 4409 mm. In comparison, the BMW X1 is the longest, being 4500 mm long, with the Audi Q3 close behind (4485 mm). However, this doesn’t exactly translate into legroom for the rear passenger as the GLA, surprisingly has the longest wheelbase here. The BMW X1 which was the longest vehicle out of the bunch has the shortest wheelbase which amounts to 2692 mm. The Q3 is right in the middle with a wheelbase of 2679 mm. 

The Audi Q3 is the least tall SUV here with a height of 1598 mm

 

The Mercedes-Benz GLA (1613 mm) sits below the BMW X1 which is 1642 mm tall. The vehicle with the least headroom here would be the Audi Q3, with a height of 1598 mm. In terms of width, the GLA, X1 and Q3 are closely matched with figures of 1834 mm, 1845 mm and 1849 mm respectively.

 

Engine and Transmission

 

 Mercedes-Benz GLABMW X1Audi Q3
PowertrainPetrol (1332 cc)Diesel (1950 cc)2.0 litre Petrol2.0 litre DieselPetrol (1984 cc)
Performance165 bhp193 bhp195 bhp193 bhp188 bhp
Torque250 Nm400 Nm280 Nm400 Nm 320 Nm
Gearbox7-Speed Automatic (DCT)8-Speed Automatic (DCT)7-Speed Automatic7-Speed Automatic7-Speed Automatic (DCT)

The BMW X1 is offered with a 2.0 litre petrol and diesel engine

 

On the powertrain front, the diesel variant (193 bhp, 400 Nm) of the Mercedes-Benz GLA manages to hold its own with the other models in the bunch while its petrol variant (165 bhp, 250 Nm) ends up being the least powerful SUV here. The BMW X1 is offered with a 2.0 litre petrol engine (195 bhp, 280 Nm) which exceeds the petrol GLA in terms of power figures, and a 2.0 litre diesel variant (193 bhp, 400 Nm) which churns out identical figures as the diesel GLA. The Audi on the other hand, is only offered with a petrol engine which churns out 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. 

