2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
Published on February 1, 2024
- The updated GLA will feature some subtle design changes and feature additions.
- The GLA’s rivals in the segment include the likes of the BMW X1, and the Audi Q3.
- The GLA will be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrain options.
Mercedes-Benz's latest launch is the updated GLA SUV. The latest version of the SUV sports some subtle design changes such as new LED lighting and body-coloured wheel arches that replace the previous black plastic accents. The changes on the interior include an upgraded version of the MBUX infotainment system. The SUV’s rivals in the segment include the likes of the BMW X1 and the Audi Q3. With that said, let’s see how it stacks up against the competition in terms of technical specifications.
The new Mercedes-Benz GLA gets subtle design changes
Dimensions
|Mercedes-Benz GLA
|BMW X1
|Audi Q3
|Length
|4409 mm
|4500 mm
|4485 mm
|Width
|1834 mm
|1845 mm
|1849 mm
|Height
|1613 mm
|1642 mm
|1598 mm
|Wheelbase
|2728 mm
|2692 mm
|2679 mm
In terms of dimensions, the Mercedes-Benz GLA is the least long SUV here with a height of 4409 mm. In comparison, the BMW X1 is the longest, being 4500 mm long, with the Audi Q3 close behind (4485 mm). However, this doesn’t exactly translate into legroom for the rear passenger as the GLA, surprisingly has the longest wheelbase here. The BMW X1 which was the longest vehicle out of the bunch has the shortest wheelbase which amounts to 2692 mm. The Q3 is right in the middle with a wheelbase of 2679 mm.
The Audi Q3 is the least tall SUV here with a height of 1598 mm
The Mercedes-Benz GLA (1613 mm) sits below the BMW X1 which is 1642 mm tall. The vehicle with the least headroom here would be the Audi Q3, with a height of 1598 mm. In terms of width, the GLA, X1 and Q3 are closely matched with figures of 1834 mm, 1845 mm and 1849 mm respectively.
Engine and Transmission
|Mercedes-Benz GLA
|BMW X1
|Audi Q3
|Powertrain
|Petrol (1332 cc)
|Diesel (1950 cc)
|2.0 litre Petrol
|2.0 litre Diesel
|Petrol (1984 cc)
|Performance
|165 bhp
|193 bhp
|195 bhp
|193 bhp
|188 bhp
|Torque
|250 Nm
|400 Nm
|280 Nm
|400 Nm
|320 Nm
|Gearbox
|7-Speed Automatic (DCT)
|8-Speed Automatic (DCT)
|7-Speed Automatic
|7-Speed Automatic
|7-Speed Automatic (DCT)
The BMW X1 is offered with a 2.0 litre petrol and diesel engine
On the powertrain front, the diesel variant (193 bhp, 400 Nm) of the Mercedes-Benz GLA manages to hold its own with the other models in the bunch while its petrol variant (165 bhp, 250 Nm) ends up being the least powerful SUV here. The BMW X1 is offered with a 2.0 litre petrol engine (195 bhp, 280 Nm) which exceeds the petrol GLA in terms of power figures, and a 2.0 litre diesel variant (193 bhp, 400 Nm) which churns out identical figures as the diesel GLA. The Audi on the other hand, is only offered with a petrol engine which churns out 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque.
