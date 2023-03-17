2023 Mercedes-Benz GLA, GLB Unveiled With Updated Looks, Mild-Hybrid Petrol Engines

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the updated GLA and GLB SUVs ahead of their global launch later in the year. The 2023 SUVs bring with them updated styling, new mild-hybrid engine options, upgraded plug-in-hybrid variants as well as upgrades to the tech on board.

Starting with the looks, the updated siblings get revised bumpers, new alloy wheel designs along with revised light clusters. The headlamps get new LED signatures while the LED detailing in the tail-lamps too has been revised. The SUVs now also get body-coloured finish around the wheel arches – the outgoing models featured plastic cladding. The GLB also gets a new grille with a single slat across it. The international cars now also get LED headlamps as standard.

Inside the cabin, the changes are mainly down to the upholstery colours along with Mercedes introducing its updated steering design to the range. The SUVs now get the twin 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster as standard with the units now running the latest MBUX software.

In the engine line-up, the GLA and GLB get the addition of 48V mild-hybrid tech across all petrol engine options. Additionally, Mercedes says it has improved the performance of the plug-in-hybrid powertrain offered in the GLA. Both SUVs are available with either a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol or 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as well as a 2.0-litre diesel in varying states of tune.

Moving to the PHEV, Mercedes has uprated the electric motor extracting a further 7 bhp with the system also supporting higher charging speeds of up to 22 kW. Range too has improved from the previous model with the updated PHEV capable of being driven as an EV for up to 70 km – up from 60 km.

The AMG 35 variants too benefit from the mild hybrid tech along with the updated looks. The models also feature the new Affalterbach AMG badge on the bonnet in place of the traditional three-point star.

The updated GLA and GLB will hit global markets in the coming months after which we could expect the models to make their way to India.