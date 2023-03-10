Mercedes-Benz To Increases Car Prices By Up To 5 Per Cen Across Line-Up

Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will increase the price of all the cars in its line-up by 5 per cent. A statement by the company has revealed that this surge happened as a result of the depreciation of the Indian Rupee compared to the Euro and due to the rising costs of logistics which all contributed to an increase in the company’s operational costs. The new prices will be implemented from April 1 onwards.

“Mercedes-Benz offers the latest model line-up featuring next-gen technology, connected services, luxury appointments and a differentiating customer service. The continuous weakening of the currency combined with increasing input costs have resulted in increased operational cost, necessitating a price adjustment.” Said Santhosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India in a statement.

The prices of Mercedes-Benz cars will be revised by Rs. 2 lakhs for an A-Class limousine and GLA SUV, Rs. 7 lakhs for a top-end S 350d limousine to Rs. 12 lakhs for the top-end Mercedes Maybach S 580 luxury limousine.