Mercedes-Benz To Increases Car Prices By Up To 5 Per Cen Across Line-Up

This surge is in line with the depreciation of the Indian Rupee and the increasing cost of logistics.
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
10-Mar-23 10:11 AM IST
Highlights
  • The company will increase the price of all the cars in its line-up by 5 per cent
  • The company has seen an increase in operational costs as a result of some external factors
  • The new prices will be implemented from April 1 onwards.

Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will increase the price of all the cars in its line-up by 5 per cent. A statement by the company has revealed that this surge happened as a result of the depreciation of the Indian Rupee compared to the Euro and due to the rising costs of logistics which all contributed to an increase in the company’s operational costs. The new prices will be implemented from April 1 onwards.

“Mercedes-Benz offers the latest model line-up featuring next-gen technology, connected services, luxury appointments and a differentiating customer service. The continuous weakening of the currency combined with increasing input costs have resulted in increased operational cost, necessitating a price adjustment.” Said Santhosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India in a statement.

The prices of Mercedes-Benz cars will be revised by Rs. 2 lakhs for an A-Class limousine and GLA SUV, Rs. 7 lakhs for a top-end S 350d limousine to Rs. 12 lakhs for the top-end Mercedes Maybach S 580 luxury limousine.

SegmentModels New Price from April 1
LuxuryA 200 | A 220dRs. 44 lakhs | Rs. 46 lakhs
LuxuryGLA 200 | GLA 220dRs. 48.50 lakhs | Rs. 50 lakhs
Core LuxuryC 200 | C220dRs. 60 lakhs | Rs. 61 lakhs
Core LuxuryE 200 | E 220dRs. 76 lakhs | Rs. 77 lakhs
Core LuxuryGLE 300d 4M | GLE 400d 4MRs. 90 lakhs | Rs. 1.8 crore
Top End LuxuryGLS 400d 4MRs. 1.29 crore
Top End LuxuryS 350d | S 450 4MRs. 1.71 crore | Rs. 1.80 crore
Top End LuxuryMercedes-Maybach S 580Rs. 2.69 crore
Top End LuxuryEQS 580Rs. 1.59 crore

 

line