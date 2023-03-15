All-New Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Debuts With Hybrid Powertrain

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the second-gen GLC Coupe ahead of it hitting global markets later this year. As with its standard SUV sibling, the GLC Coupe features an evolutionary design with much of the front styling shared with the regular GLC with the pronounced coupe-like roofline giving it a more unique rear design. The cabin meanwhile also benefits from the latest tech including getting the large centre touchscreen with the latest MBUX that arrived with the new C-class in 2021.

From the front there is little to set the new Coupe apart from the standard second-gen GLC with both sharing an identical design. The chrome studded grille and headlamp with LED eyebrows are elements shared by both models. The changes become more apparent down the sides with the Coupe’s sharply receding roofline ending in an integrated boot-lip spoiler. The tail-lamps with the J-shaped light guides are unique to the Coupe while the rear bumper too gets more aggressive detailing.

Open the doors and the familiar cabin design too is noticeable with the 11.9-inch portrait touchscreen taking up a majority of the centre console and replacing many physical control surfaces. A 12.3-inch display sits behind the steering as well while the circular air-con vents too have been carried over straight from its standard sibling. The differences come down to the details with the Coupe offered in AMG Line trim as standard for now adding in some sportier detailing to the interior trim.

On the engine front, the second-gen SUV is only available with hybrid powertrains starting with a choice of petrol and diesel mild-hybrid four-cylinder units. Both units displace 2.0-litre and are available in two states of tune – GLC 200 and GLC 300 for the petrol and GLC 220d and GLC 300d for the diesel. The GLC 200 develops 201 bhp and 320 Nm while the 300 bumps up this number to 255 bhp and 400 Nm. The diesel mill meanwhile is good for 194 bhp and 440 Nm and 266 bhp and 550 Nm in 220d and 300d spec respectively.

All engine options come with a 48V mild hybrid system offering an additional 23 bhp and 200 Nm.

The same units also do duty under the hood of the GLC plug-in hybrid. The 2.0-litre petrol is offered in two states of tune – 300e and 400e – while the diesel is only available in its lower state of tune in the 300 de. The units are paired with a 100 kW electric motor and a 31.2 kWh on-board battery pack offering up to 130 km of EV-only range. 4Matic all-wheel drive is standard across all variants.

The GLC Coupe will go on sale in global markets in the middle of 2023.