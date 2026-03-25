2026 Renault Duster Fuel Efficiency Figures Announced

Renault India has announced the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures for the new Duster equipped with the 1.3 litre turbo-petrol engine. The compact SUV is claimed to return 18.45 kmpl with the DCT automatic transmission and 17.75 kmpl with the 6-speed manual.

Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster Review: The Hero Returns, But Does He Deliver?

The 1.3 litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine churns out 160 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. This engine is offered from one above the base Evolution trim of the second-generation model.

Transmission Renault Duster mileage for 1.3 turbo-petrol MT 17.75 kmpl DCT 18.45 kmpl



The Renault Duster was launched in India earlier this month, priced between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in five variants – Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic. Tap here to check out its variant-wise prices, engine options and features.