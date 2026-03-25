logo
New Delhi

2026 Renault Duster Fuel Efficiency Figures Announced

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Mar 25, 2026, 04:41 PM
Follow us on
2026 Renault Duster Fuel Efficiency Figures Announced
Key Highlights
  • Second-gen Duster fuel efficiency figures revealed
  • DCT variant is claimed to return 18.45 kmpl (ARAI).
  • 1.0 litre turbo-petrol mileage awaited.

Renault India has announced the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures for the new Duster equipped with the 1.3 litre turbo-petrol engine. The compact SUV is claimed to return 18.45 kmpl with the DCT automatic transmission and 17.75 kmpl with the 6-speed manual.

Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster Review: The Hero Returns, But Does He Deliver?

2026 Renault Duster Web 23

The 1.3 litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine churns out 160 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. This engine is offered from one above the base Evolution trim of the second-generation model.

Transmission Renault Duster mileage for 1.3 turbo-petrol
MT 17.75 kmpl
DCT 18.45 kmpl


The Renault Duster was launched in India earlier this month, priced between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in five variants – Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic. Tap here to check out its variant-wise prices, engine options and features.

Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster Launched At Rs 10.29 Lakh

# 2026 Renault Duster# 2026 Renault Duster Fuel Efficiency Figures# Renault Duster Mileage# 2026 Renault Duster Details# New Renault Duster# Duster Mileage# Duster compact SUV# Renault India# Renault India Sales# Renault Cars# Renault Cars in India# Renault Cars India# Cars# Cover Story

Research More on Renault New Duster

Renault New Duster
Renault New Duster
*Expected Price
₹ 12 - 15 Lakh

Popular Renault Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • 2026 Renault Duster Fuel Efficiency Figures Announced