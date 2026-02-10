2026 Aprilia RS 457 Launched At Rs 4.22 Lakh

Aprilia India had showcased new colour options for the RS 457 at India Bike Week 2025, and the brand has now rolled out the 2026 version of the motorcycle. The updated model gets three new paint schemes – GP Replica, Arsenic Yellow and Coral Snake Blue – with prices starting at Rs 4.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra).

Also Read: 2025 Aprilia SR 175 Review

The Arsenic Yellow and Coral Snake Blue colour options are priced at Rs 4.22 lakh, joining the existing Racing Stripes, Opalescent Light and Prismatic Dark shades at the same price point. Sitting at the top of the range is the RS GP Replica, which features a MotoGP-inspired livery and is priced at Rs 4.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra).

The GP Replica paint scheme made its global debut on the RS 457 at EICMA 2025 and was earlier launched in India on the SR 175. In the Indian market, this version of the RS 457 is priced at a premium of roughly Rs 16,000 over the standard options. In return, it comes with a bi-directional quickshifter and an adjustable brake lever as standard, along with an official RS-GP MotoGP team livery. The paintwork combines gloss and matte finishes across different panels, while the fairing and bodywork feature factory sponsor decals with red and silver highlights.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 Review: Is It As Good As It Looks?

For buyers opting for other colour variants, Aprilia continues to offer the quickshifter as an optional accessory, priced at Rs 20,050. Selecting this add-on increases the effective ex-showroom price to approximately Rs 4.42 lakh for any of the standard paint options.

Mechanically, the RS 457 remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 457cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine churning out 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. The electronics package also carries over, including three ride modes, adjustable traction control and dual-channel ABS.