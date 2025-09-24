Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 Launched In India At Rs 1.23 Lakh
- Special Edition SR 175 gets MotoGP-inspired livery
- Costs about Rs 4,000 more than the standard model
- No mechanical changes
A few months after the launch of the new SR 175 scooter in India, Aprilia has announced the first special edition based on it - the SR GP Replica 175. Priced at Rs 1.23 lakh (ex-showroom), or around Rs 4,000 more than the standard model (Rs 1.19 lakh post GST 2.0), with the paint scheme being the primary difference.
Also read: 2025 Aprilia SR 175 Review
As the name suggests, the SR-GP Replica 175 features a livery inspired by Aprilia’s 2025 RS-GP race bikes piloted by Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi in the 2025 MotoGP season. The special edition scooter features a matte black paint finish with red and purple graphics and sponsorship logos inspired by its MotoGP race bikes. The wheels of the scooter are predominantly black with red accents on the channel of the front wheel - another race-bike-inspired paint finish.
Mechanically, the SR-GP Replica gets no updates over the standard model featuring the same 174.7cc, single-cylinder engine delivering a spirited 13 bhp at 7,200 rpm and 14.14 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Suspension duties continue to be handled by a telescopic front fork and a single-arm adjustable rear shock absorber.
Also read: Aprilia Tuono 457 Review: Taste the Thunder!
Features, too, are unchanged over the standard SR 175, with the GP Replica also packing in single-channel ABS, an LED headlamp, and a 5.5-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth support.
Aprilia says that the SR-GP Replica is now on sale at dealerships across the country, with deliveries also starting with immediate effect.
