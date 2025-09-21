Aprilia SR 175: In Pictures

The Aprilia SR 175 replaces the outgoing SR 160 in the marque’s lineup. Priced at Rs 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom), the scooter now gets a stronger motor with updated equipment. Let’s take a closer look at the upgraded scooter.

The Aprilia SR 175 takes over from the SR 160 in the brand’s lineup and brings a more powerful engine along with added features.

On the design front, the scooter looks familiar but gets fresh colour options.

The SR 175 gets two new RS 457-inspired liveries, Matte Prismatic Dark and Glossy Tech White, which are accompanied by fresh decals to enhance the scooter's look.

The biggest change comes in the engine department. Displacement has been bumped up to 174.7 cc, producing 13.08 bhp at 7,200 rpm and 14.14 Nm at 6,000 rpm.



That’s an increase of 2 bhp and 0.7 Nm over the SR 160, while the CVT gearbox remains unchanged.

On the feature front, it gets a 5.5-inch colour TFT cluster, which is another new addition. It features multiple display layouts and a Bluetooth connectivity option.

Moreover, it gets LED headlight and taillight, while indicators use a halogen setup.

The chassis carries over from the SR 160. Suspension continues with a telescopic fork up front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear.

As before, the scooter runs on 14-inch wheels with 120-section tyres.

Braking is handled by a front disc and rear drum setup, paired with single-channel ABS.