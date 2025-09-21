HomeNews & Reviews
Aprilia SR 175: In Pictures

The new Aprilia SR 175 replaces the SR 160, offering a larger engine, fresh features, and new colour options while retaining its familiar design and chassis.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on September 21, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • 174.7cc engine delivers 13.08 bhp and 14.14 Nm
  • Gets a 5.5-inch TFT similar to the RS 457
  • Offered in RS 457 inspired liveries

The Aprilia SR 175 replaces the outgoing SR 160 in the marque’s lineup. Priced at Rs 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom), the scooter now gets a stronger motor with updated equipment. Let’s take a closer look at the upgraded scooter.

 

 

Also Read: 2025 Aprilia SR 175 Review

 

2025 Aprilia SR 175 m6

The Aprilia SR 175 takes over from the SR 160 in the brand’s lineup and brings a more powerful engine along with added features. 

2025 Aprilia SR 175 m2

On the design front, the scooter looks familiar but gets fresh colour options.  

 

Also Read: Aprilia SR 175 Launched in India at Rs 1.26 Lakh

Aprilia SR 175

The SR 175 gets two new RS 457-inspired liveries, Matte Prismatic Dark and Glossy Tech White, which are accompanied by fresh decals to enhance the scooter's look.  

2025 Aprilia SR 175 m52

The biggest change comes in the engine department. Displacement has been bumped up to 174.7 cc, producing 13.08 bhp at 7,200 rpm and 14.14 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

 

2025 Aprilia SR 175 m55
That’s an increase of 2 bhp and 0.7 Nm over the SR 160, while the CVT gearbox remains unchanged. 

2025 Aprilia SR 175 m27

On the feature front, it gets a 5.5-inch colour TFT cluster, which is another new addition. It features multiple display layouts and a Bluetooth connectivity option.

2025 Aprilia SR 175 m10

Moreover, it gets LED headlight and taillight, while indicators use a halogen setup.

2025 Aprilia SR 175 m1

The chassis carries over from the SR 160. Suspension continues with a telescopic fork up front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. 

2025 Aprilia SR 175 m45

As before, the scooter runs on 14-inch wheels with 120-section tyres. 

2025 Aprilia SR 175 m26

Braking is handled by a front disc and rear drum setup, paired with single-channel ABS.

