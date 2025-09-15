2025 Aprilia SR 175 Review

The Aprilia SR 175 is the brand’s new sporty scooter with a bigger 175 cc engine and will replace the SR 160. It promises more performance, a premium suite of features aimed squarely at enthusiasts who want a scooter that’s as exciting as practical. With a bigger engine and sharper design than any other scooter in its class, the SR 175 also promises a “fun” scooter, if that’s what one is looking for. But does it deliver more than its looks? Is it practical for everyday use? Those were questions we had before we spent a few days with the new SR 175.

Aprilia SR 175: Design & Presence

The SR 175’s design has been carried forward with the successful formula of the SR 160, but that’s no bad thing. With its muscular bodywork, aggressive LED lighting front and rear, and distinctive 14-inch alloy wheels, this scooter knows how to turn heads. The proportions remain sleek and sporty, sitting low with a confident stance that hints at performance. What’s a miss is perhaps LED turn indicators, with the SR 175 making do with halogen blinkers.

Available in two bold colour schemes — a crisp white and red, or a striking matte purple and red (shared with the Aprilia RS 457) — the SR 175 is quite eye-catching, any angle you look at it. It retains the racing DNA that Aprilia is known for, giving it a distinct edge over its rivals. The overall design may be a few years old, but the SR 175 still manages to hold its own and turn heads on the street.

Aprilia SR 175: Features & Practicality

The 5.5-inch TFT display delivers excellent visibility and premium flair, while offering features such as turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, and music playback control via the Aprilia app.

However, not everything is perfect. The SR 175 forgoes some conveniences that urban commuters might expect. There’s no multi-function key, no cubby holes inside the front apron, and the footboard space is somewhat limited. Underseat storage is on the smaller side, so planning your shopping trips is necessary if you rely on the scooter for errands.

The seat height is manageable, offering decent comfort for both rider and pillion - but the design of the seat is such that you’d be left looking for “that” comfortable perch, particularly on longer rides. The scooped out rider’s seat isn’t quite easy on the lower back, particularly for those who expect and seek comfort, but younger riders will possibly choose to overlook this over the SR 175’s performance, dynamics and presence.

Aprilia SR 175: Performance & Ride

This is where the SR 175 really shines. Beneath its sporty exterior is a 174.7cc, 3-valve SOHC engine delivering a spirited 13 bhp at 7,200 rpm and 14.14 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. It pulls strongly and smoothly up to around 90 kmph, then takes a little more time to max out near an indicated 109 kmph. Claimed top speed is still 95 kmph, but during our tests, the SR 175 managed to display an indicated 109 kmph top speed given a long enough road.

What impresses most is how the SR 175 handles. Thanks to a stiffer chassis and upgraded suspension, this is a scooter that impresses with its sharp dynamics. The suspension featuring a telescopic front fork and a single-arm adjustable rear shock absorber offers a firm ride, but not stiff and uncomfortable. And with its wide 14-inch tyres, it feels confident and composed, whether darting through city traffic or carving twisty roads.

If you’re after a scooter that combines practicality with genuine fun, the SR 175 offers a rare balance: zippy acceleration, sharp handling, and that unmistakable Aprilia attitude.

Aprilia SR 175: Fuel Efficiency

Despite its sporty nature, the SR 175 doesn’t burn fuel recklessly. During our tests covering both urban and highway conditions, it returned an impressive combined fuel consumption figures of around 41.5 kmpl, with figures ranging from a high of 45 kmpl on the highway to about 38 kmpl in stop-and-go traffic. This makes it a sensible choice even for daily commuting.

Aprilia SR 175: Verdict

Priced at Rs. 1,27,999 (ex-showroom), the Aprilia SR 175 stakes a claim as a premium, sporty scooter designed to inject excitement into the everyday ride. In terms of rivals, it will vie for the same customer base as the Yamaha Aerox 155, the Hero Xoom 160, and to some extent, the new TVS NTorq 150.

The SR 175 is not perfect — the lack of storage and some creature comforts might make practical-minded buyers hesitate. But if character, performance, and sharp looks matter most, the SR 175 delivers in spades.

For riders ready to trade a bit of convenience for thrill and style, the Aprilia SR 175 is an easy scooter to recommend. It stands out from the crowd and offers genuine fun on two wheels. Go ahead, take it for a test ride and see for yourself. Just make sure there’s a good dealership and service network not too far from where you live to back up your choice.

Watch the Aprilia SR 175 Video Review:





Aprilia SR 175 Key Specifications:

Engine Type Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, SOHC, 3 Valve Displacement 174.7 cc Max Power 13 bhp @ 7200 rpm Peak Torque 14.14 Nm @ 6000 rpm Transmission CVT Suspension (Front) Telescopic Suspension (Rear) Hydraulic shock absorber (5-position adjsutable) Seat Height 785 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 6 Litres Kerb Weight 121 kg

Aprilia SR 175 Review Image Gallery:

