Upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Images Leaked; Launch In November

Royal Enfield has been on quite a roll with multiple launches and several new offerings aligned for the coming months. One of the several interesting models is the scrambler-based Interceptor Bear 650, whose images have just been leaked. The news comes only weeks before the official debut of the motorcycle, which is set to happen at the upcoming EICMA 2024 in Milan. The entire motorcycle has been revealed along with all the details in what seems to be a presentation of a motorcycle.

Starting with the design, the Interceptor Bear 650 Twin features a scrambler-styled seat, side panels, short fenders, a two-in-one exhaust and wire-spoke wheels shod with dual-purpose tyres. The fuel tank seems to be the same as the Interceptor 650 but finished in a dual-tone livery along with the other panels. Furthermore, the motorcycle is equipped with all-LED lighting and a single-pod instrument console, replacing the twin-pod unit.

Powering the Interceptor Bear 650 will be the same 648 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin mill rated to produce 47 bhp and 52.3 Nm mated to a 6-speed gearbox. However, expect a tweaked final drive ratio for a meatier low and mid-range performance to suit the scrambler credentials.

For cycle parts, the motorcycle will be suspended by USDs up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear, with increased travel. The bike seems to be riding on an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel sizes. The wire-spoke rims are fitted with dual-purpose tyres for on and off-road use. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends, assisted by dual-channel ABS, which is expected to be switchable for the rear.

The Interceptor Bear 650 will be the fifth model based on the 650 twins platform that currently consists of the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650 and the Shotgun 650. In terms of pricing, expect Royal Enfield to market the Interceptor Bear 650 between the Continental GT 650 and the Shotgun 650 in the ballpark of 3.4 lakh, ex-showroom. Following the global debut of the motorcycle at EICMA 2024, expect the India launch to be held at Motoverse 2024.

