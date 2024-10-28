Aprilia Tuareg 457 Rally Bike Spotted Testing

The Aprilia Tuareg 457 rally bike has been spotted testing, confirming that it is indeed being developed by the Italian two-wheeler manufacturer extending its 457 cc parallel-twin engine platform. Just last year, the Aprilia RS 457 was launched, and there’s already reports of a roadster which will be the next model in the platform, possibly making its debut at the upcoming EICMA show in Milan next month. Now, latest images of the rally bike has sparked anticipation of an adventure bike based on the same platform.

The engine casing of the prototype rally bike is identical to the Aprilia RS 457

The production-spec adventure model, however, is expected to be quite different from the rally bike seen in recent pictures with an array of different body panels and cycle parts. The rally bike which was spotted will reportedly partake in the upcoming Africa Eco Race desert rally. Visually, the prototype shares many visual elements with the larger Aprilia Tuareg 660, and features a series of lean body panels. The twin headlamp setup appears to be similar to the one on the 1989 Aprilia Tuareg 600 Wind, although it remains to be seen if the same setup will make it to the production-spec model. The engine casing of the prototype rally bike is identical to the Aprilia RS 457, indicating that it’s based on the same platform.

The motorcycle is expected to be powered by the same 457 cc engine as the Aprilia RS 457

While not confirmed, cycle parts are expected to include a USD front fork setup, rear monoshock, with braking duties being handled by disc brakes on both ends. On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is expected to be equipped with the same liquid-cooled 457 cc parallel-twin engine as the RS 457, although in a different state of tune. The RS 457, in its current state of tune churns out a peak power output of 47 bhp and 48 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a six-speed gearbox.



