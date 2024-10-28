Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassBYD eMAX 7Mahindra XUV 3XOMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHyundai Creta
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iVLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Triumph Trident 660Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Kawasaki KLX 230KTM New 390 AdventureSuzuki GSX-8R
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Benelli 752SKeeway Benda LFS 700CFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Aprilia Tuareg 457 Rally Bike Spotted Testing

The Tuareg 457 appears to be powered by the same parallel-twin engine as the Aprilia RS 457
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Aprilia Tuareg 457 rally bike has been spotted testing.
  • Expected to take part in the upcoming Africa Eco Race desert rally.
  • To be powered by the same engine as the RS 457.

The Aprilia Tuareg 457 rally bike has been spotted testing, confirming that it is indeed being developed by the Italian two-wheeler manufacturer extending its 457 cc parallel-twin engine platform. Just last year, the Aprilia RS 457 was launched, and there’s already reports of a roadster which will be the next model in the platform, possibly making its debut at the upcoming EICMA show in Milan next month. Now, latest images of the rally bike has sparked anticipation of an adventure bike based on the same platform. 

 

Also ReadAprilia RS 457 Available With Quickshifter At A Discounted Price
 Aprilia Tuareg 457 Rally Bike Spotted Testing 2

The engine casing of the prototype rally bike is identical to the Aprilia RS 457

 

The production-spec adventure model, however, is expected to be quite different from the rally bike seen in recent pictures with an array of different body panels and cycle parts. The rally bike which was spotted will reportedly partake in the upcoming Africa Eco Race desert rally. Visually, the prototype shares many visual elements with the larger Aprilia Tuareg 660, and features a series of lean body panels. The twin headlamp setup appears to be similar to the one on the 1989 Aprilia Tuareg 600 Wind, although it remains to be seen if the same setup will make it to the production-spec model. The engine casing of the prototype rally bike is identical to the Aprilia RS 457, indicating that it’s based on the same platform.

 

Also ReadAprilia RS 457 Review: Is It As Good As It Looks?
 

Aprilia RS 457

The motorcycle is expected to be powered by the same 457 cc engine as the Aprilia RS 457

 

While not confirmed, cycle parts are expected to include a USD front fork setup, rear monoshock, with braking duties being handled by disc brakes on both ends. On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is expected to be equipped with the same liquid-cooled 457 cc parallel-twin engine as the RS 457, although in a different state of tune. The RS 457, in its current state of tune churns out a peak power output of 47 bhp and 48 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a six-speed gearbox.


 

# Aprilia bikes India# Aprilia Tuareg 457# Aprilia ADV# Aprilia Tuareg 457 Images# Aprilia RS 457# Aprilia RS 457 features# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • This offer can only be availed on motorcycles that will be delivered between October 23 and October 31
    Aprilia RS 457 Available With Quickshifter At A Discounted Price
  • We see how the newly launched Triumph Daytona 660 goes up against the Aprilia RS 660 on paper.
    Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Specifications, Features And Prices Compared
  • The cumulative cost of all the accessories will set you back over a whopping Rs 1.62 lakh.
    Aprilia RS 457 Accessories Listed: Quickshifter Priced At Rs 28,000
  • The Aprilia RS 660 supersport is a compact and easy to ride motorcycle in the middleweight category. First launched in India in 2021, the company now hopes to sell more units of the RS 660.
    Aprilia RS 660 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.74 Lakh
  • You read that right! Aprilia India is all set to launch its 660 range in India on April 16, 2024.
    Aprilia To Launch RS 660, Tuono 660 And Tuareg 660 In India Soon

Latest News

  • The motorcycle is expected to be a new addition to Hero MotoCorp’s Xtreme range
    Hero Xtunt 2.5R Based Motorcycle Patent Image Leaked
  • Triumph has launched the new Tiger 1200 in two variants: GT Pro and Rally Pro, while the Explorer variants are available upon request.
    Updated Triumph Tiger 1200 Range Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 19.39 Lakh
  • The upcoming EICMA 2024 will witness the showcase of multiple motorcycles from various brands, but here’s a list of the machines that are expected to be offered in India
    EICMA 2024: Top India-Bound Motorcycles To Expect
  • This recall affects 1056 units of the bike manufactured between March 2021 and September 2024
    Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled In India Over Brake Lever Issue
  • Tata Motors has achieved this sales milestone in slightly over 2 years, as the Tiago EV was launched in India in September 2022.
    Tata Tiago EV Breezes Past 50,000 Unit Sales In India
  • The Tuareg 457 appears to be powered by the same parallel-twin engine as the Aprilia RS 457
    Aprilia Tuareg 457 Rally Bike Spotted Testing
  • The brand will showcase the bigger XPulse model and is expected to reveal the Karizma XMR 250, among others.
    Hero MotoCorp, Vida To Reveal Four Two-wheelers At EICMA 2024
  • The motorcycle has been revamped with updated cycle parts, a new chassis, a revised motor and more
    2025 Yamaha MT-07 Breaks Cover
  • The bespoke creation, aptly named the Phantom Goldfinger, features extensive gold detailing and throwback elements referencing the movie and the iconic villain's car.
    One-Off Rolls Royce Phantom Draws Inspiration From 007 Villain Goldfinger’s 1937 Phantom III
  • The recall affects a range of models manufactured between August 2017 and June 2018 as well as over 2,000 cars that had the fuel pump changed previously.
    Honda Cars India Recalls Over 90,000 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pump

Popular Aprilia Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved