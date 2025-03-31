Royal Enfield Classic 650 Review: In Pictures

PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN

We rode the new Royal Enfield Classic 650 in Coonoor recently to see what it’s all about. The new Classic 650 has a lot going for it – gorgeous design, impressive details, a proven parallel-twin engine and an attractive price tag. The question is, will it be able to replicate the success of the bestselling Royal Enfield Classic 350? The smaller 350 cc model continues to be Royal Enfield’s highest-selling model, but will the Classic 650 be able to be as successful in global markets? It’s one too many Royal Enfield 650s now, but the Classic 650 certainly has desirability written all over it, and it’s easy to recommend.

Watch the Royal Enfield Classic 650 Video Review:

Design:

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 has that timeless modern classic design, and the iconic Royal Enfield “Classic” silhouette. It's a design that is gorgeous, and will possibly grown on anyone, even those without an inclination towards classic-styled roadsters.

Quality:

The chrome finished aluminium switchgear covers exude very good quality, as do the overall mirror-like finish of chrome surfaces.

Features:

The single-pod analogue speedometer with the small multi-function digital screen and standard Tripper navigation pod are shared with the Classic 350.

Suspension & Brakes:

The 19-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel are wire-spoke, tube-type wheels. Tubeless wheels will be introduced, but when is still a question mark. The Classic 650 gets 43 mm telescopic front fork, and braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front disc and 300 mm rear disc.

Iconic Style

The iconic single round headlight with the “tiger eye” pilot lamps remain on the Classic 650.

Performance

The 648 cc, parallel-twin engine making 46.4 bhp and 52.3 Nm has familiar performance, although the 243 kg kerb weight makes the Classic feel not as urgent as, say, the Interceptor 650 or the Continental GT 650.

Dynamics

When pushed around corners on a twisty road, the Classic 650 obliges, although let down by clearance. You will scrape the footpeg feeler bolts long before the bike feels unstable and this is a bit of a letdown. On the positive side, the Classic 650 is a stable, willing corner carver which is quite fun on a twisty road.

Ergonomics

The upright riding position and the mid-positioned footpegs offer a comfortable riding position. In fact, the Classic 650 feels more comfortable than the Super Meteor 650, and even the Shotgun 650.

Prices & Variants

Prices for the Royal Enfield Classic 650 begin at Rs. 3.37 lakh (Ex-showroom), going up to Rs. 3.50 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the top-spec Chrome variant. All variants have the same features, and the only differences between variants are the colourways.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Variant Price (Ex-showroom) Vallam Red ₹ 3.37 lakh Bruntingthorpe Blue ₹ 3.37 lakh Teal ₹ 3.41 lakh Chrome ₹ 3.50 lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Verdict

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is priced well, and its biggest strength is its drop-dead gorgeous looks. In fact, the Classic 650 could well carve out its own identity among the current six models based on the same 650 Twin platform and could well become the most popular Royal Enfield 650. For anyone looking to add a modern classic motorcycle to their garage, or for someone looking to upgrade from a Classic 350, or even for someone who is looking for an attractive modern classic for occasional easygoing rides, the Classic 650 is very easy to recommend.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Key Specifications: