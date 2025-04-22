2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Debut On April 26

According to latest reports, Royal Enfield is all set to unveil the latest iteration of the Hunter 350 in the coming days. The debut of the motorcycle is expected to take place on April 26, 2025 at Hunterhood, a motorcycle-themed festival centred around the Hunter 350. This will be the motorcycle's first update since its launch in 2022. While there are no official details, we reckon that the bike will receive a range of new colour schemes alongside a few new feature additions, in line with the changes on the 2024 Classic 350.

While the Hunter 350 is already offered in eight different liveries, the update will likely add new colour options to the list. Other changes will likely include the replacement of the USB-A port with a C-type port, and a new LED headlight in place of the halogen unit on the outgoing model. Furthermore, Royal Enfield could also improve the rear suspension unit of the Hunter 350, which has been one of its weak spots since its launch.

The 2025 Hunter 350 will continue to be powered by the 349 cc single-cylinder J-series engine. This engine produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.