2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Debut On April 26

With the update, the motorcycle is expected to receive an array of new colour schemes and features
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 22, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • This will be the Hunter 350’s first update since its launch in 2022.
  • Expected to receive a range of new colour schemes.
  • To be powered by the same 349 cc J-Series engine.

According to latest reports, Royal Enfield is all set to unveil the latest iteration of the Hunter 350 in the coming days. The debut of the motorcycle is expected to take place on April 26, 2025 at Hunterhood, a motorcycle-themed festival centred around the Hunter 350. This will be the motorcycle's first update since its launch in 2022. While there are no official details, we reckon that the bike will receive a range of new colour schemes alongside a few new feature additions, in line with the changes on the 2024 Classic 350

 

Also ReadRoyal Enfield Hunter 350 Sales Cross 5 Lakh Units
 

While the Hunter 350 is already offered in eight different liveries, the update will likely add new colour options to the list. Other changes will likely include the replacement of the USB-A port with a C-type port, and a new LED headlight in place of the halogen unit on the outgoing model. Furthermore, Royal Enfield could also improve the rear suspension unit of the Hunter 350, which has been one of its weak spots since its launch.

 

Also ReadRoyal Enfield Scram 440 Launched At Rs. 2.08 Lakh
 

The 2025 Hunter 350 will continue to be powered by the 349 cc single-cylinder J-series engine. This engine produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. 

