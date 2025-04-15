Royal Enfield Hunterhood Festival Announced

Royal Enfield has introduced a new motorcycle-themed festival named HunterHood, inspired by its popular entry-level model, the Hunter 350. Set to take place on April 26, 2025, the festival will be hosted at two venues: the Richardson & Cruddas complex in Mumbai and DLF Avenue, Saket in Delhi.

Attendees can look forward to a mix of live music performances, DJ sets featuring local talent, art exhibitions, street art installations, pop-up stores, and motorcycle showcases. The event will also feature skateboarding, dance performances, and freestyle displays.

As previously mentioned, the HunterHood is based on the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Launched in August 2022, it is the brand’s most affordable offering and has also been one of its best-selling models. As of January 2025, Royal Enfield reported that the Hunter 350 had surpassed the milestone of 5,00,000 units sold since its launch.