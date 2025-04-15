Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Royal Enfield Hunterhood Festival Announced Jawa 42 FJ Spied With A Single ExhaustPassenger Vehicles Sales Up 2%, Two-Wheelers Up 9% In FY25: SIAMMercedes-Benz Rolls Out 200,000th 'Made-In-India' VehicleVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line Review: Function Takes Form
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
EV 6Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Review: VW's First R-Line Flagship At Rs. 49 LakhCitroen Dark Range First Look: C3, Aircross & Basalt Go Dark
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda New KodiaqToyota bZ4XAston Martin DBXMahindra eKUV100Nissan Juke
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki GSX 8SHero Karizma XMR 250Ducati Scrambler Cafe RacerTriumph Tiger Sport 800Yamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Royal Enfield Hunterhood Festival Announced

Royal Enfield has come up with a new festival based on the Hunter 350, slated to take place in Mumbai and Delhi.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 15, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield has announced a new motorcycle-themed festival
  • To take place on April 26 in both cities
  • Richardson & Cruddas complex in Mumbai and DLF Avenue, Saket in Delhi

Royal Enfield has introduced a new motorcycle-themed festival named HunterHood, inspired by its popular entry-level model, the Hunter 350. Set to take place on April 26, 2025, the festival will be hosted at two venues: the Richardson & Cruddas complex in Mumbai and DLF Avenue, Saket in Delhi.  

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 First Ride Review: The Desirable 650! 

Royal Enfield Hunterhood Festival Announced

Attendees can look forward to a mix of live music performances, DJ sets featuring local talent, art exhibitions, street art installations, pop-up stores, and motorcycle showcases. The event will also feature skateboarding, dance performances, and freestyle displays.  

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launched At Rs. 3.37 Lakh

  Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Dapper G 2

As previously mentioned, the HunterHood is based on the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Launched in August 2022, it is the brand’s most affordable offering and has also been one of its best-selling models. As of January 2025, Royal Enfield reported that the Hunter 350 had surpassed the milestone of 5,00,000 units sold since its launch. 

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Hunterhood# Royal Enfield Hunter 350# RE Hunter 350# Hunter 350# Royal Enfield Festival# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • After four months of riding the Royal Enfield Bullet 350, how has it fared as a daily commuter? Read on to find out.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Long Term Review: Report 2
  • So far, all two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market have witnessed a year-on-year growth.
    Two-Wheeler Sales March 2025: Hero, TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth; Bajaj Sales Stable
  • The newly launched Royal Enfield Classic 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650, but there are a couple of things that are different between the two.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Vs Super Meteor 650: Differences Explained
  • The Classic 650 is the sixth motorcycle in the Royal Enfield lineup to be based on the 650 Twins platform.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650: Variants, Prices, Specifications And Features Detailed
  • Based on the Super Meteor/Shotgun platform, the Classic 650 is available in four colour options.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.37 Lakh

Latest News

  • Royal Enfield has come up with a new festival based on the Hunter 350, slated to take place in Mumbai and Delhi.
    Royal Enfield Hunterhood Festival Announced
  • Choosing a single-sided exhaust over a twin exhaust system will help in shedding weight along with other benefits
    Jawa 42 FJ Spied With A Single Exhaust
  • SIAM reported that EV sales in the financial year grew by a cumulative 16.9 per cent year-on-year.
    Passenger Vehicles Sales Up 2%, Two-Wheelers Up 9% In FY25: SIAM
  • The landmark unit was the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.
    Mercedes-Benz Rolls Out 200,000th 'Made-In-India' Vehicle
  • Volkswagen’s latest launch in the Indian market is the Tiguan R-Line. Here are a few highlights of the flagship SUV.
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Top 5 Highlights
  • In her role, Kaistha will oversee the Italian supercar marque’s sales, marketing and after-sales operations in India
    Nidhi Kaistha Appointed Head Of Lamborghini India
  • The two-wheelers can be booked through Flipkart starting April 15.
    Suzuki V-Strom SX, Avenis, And Gixxer Series Now Available On Flipkart
  • Hero MotoCorp’s highest-selling model, Splendor Plus, is now OBD2B compliant and is available in three variants
    Hero Splendor Plus Range Updated; Prices Start From Rs 78,926
  • The new-gen Tiguan arrives in a single fully loaded variant as a CBU import.
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Launched In India At Rs 49 Lakh
  • Based on the Wrangler and Gladiator, the concepts feature extensive use of Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar.
    Easter Jeep Safari 2025: Wrangler, Gladiator-Based Concepts Revealed

Popular Royal Enfield Models