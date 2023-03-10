2023 Harley-Davidson X350 revealed ahead of global debut

Harley-Davidson is all set to take the wraps off its new series of low-displacement motorcycles – the X350 and the X500. Now, the Harley-Davidson X350 was revealed a video, where it is being used as a motorcycle in a Harley-Davidson Riding Academy, presumably in USA.

The motorcycle is based on the QJ SRK350 and will be manufactured in China in collaboration with the QianJiang Group. Now, the X350 and the X500 are likely to be the most affordable motorcycles in the Harley-Davidson line-up. But for now, it will be sold only in China. Maybe in the future, it could be sold in other markets.

The Harley-Davidson X350 will make use of a 353 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor, making anywhere between 30-35 bhp and having a top-speed of less than 150 kmph. The kerb weight of the motorcycle is likely to be less than 200 kg. In terms of equipment, the X350 gets full LED lighting, USD fork, dual disc brakes up front and a monoshock at the rear. In terms of equipment, the motorcycle is likely to get dual-channel ABS, an analogue instrument console with a small digital display.

The design on the Harley-Davidson X350 is a clear departure from the models that Harley had on sale till now. It gets a neo-retro roadster, almost a café-racer like design. The overall theme is minimalist, and the motorcycle has a slim profile, with a shapely fuel tank.

The motorcycle will likely be used as a training unit at Harley-Davidson dealerships in USA and be on sale in China and Taiwan. It is unlikely to come to India, because Harley is working on a small-capacity motorcycle in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp, which is likely to be revealed in 2024.

Image Source