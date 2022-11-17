QJ Motor's Motorcycle Line-up Prices Announced By Adishwar Auto Ride India

Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) is a Hyderabad-based multi-brand motorcycle retailer which sells motorcycles from Benelli, Moto Morini, Zontes, Keeway and more recently, QJ Motor. The Chinese motorcycle brand announced its entry in India a few weeks ago. The manufacturer entered the Indian market with four new motorcycles ranging from 250 cc to 500 cc with all models to be locally assembled. The motorcycles are - SRC 250 and SRC 500 (Classic model range) followed by the SRV 300, which is a cruiser and the street naked sportster SRK 400. Bookings for all four models start at Rs. 10,000. The products will be sold exclusively through Moto Vault dealerships, AARI’s multi-brand superbike showrooms.

The prices of the four motorcycles is given below: (All prices Ex-Showroom, India)

QJ Motor Model Colour Price SRC 250 Silver Rs. 1.99 lakh Red Rs. 2.10 lakh Black Rs. 2.10 lakh SRC 500 Silver Black Rs. 2.69 lakh Gold Black Rs. 2.79 lakh Red White Rs. 2.79 lakh SRV 300 Green Rs. 3.49 lakh Orange Rs. 3.59 lakh Black Rs. 3.59 lakh Red Rs. 3.59 lakh SRK 400 White Rs. 3.59 lakh Black Rs. 3.69 lakh Red Rs. 3.69 lakh

QJ Motor SRC 500

Starting the range will be the retro-styled SRC range. The SRC line-up will include the entry SRC 250 and the SRC 500. The SRC 250 features a retro-inspired design with round lights and mirrors, tear-drop fuel tank and wire-spoke wheels (18-inch front and 16-inch rear). Power comes from a 249cc, in-line twin-cylinder liquid-cooled, engine developing 17.1 bhp and 17 Nm of torque paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Stopping power is via disc brakes front and rear with standard dual-channel ABS.

QJ Motor SRC 250

The SRC 500 follows the same retro design principle but gets more premium touches such as dual tone paint finishes, additional chrome garnishing and larger alloy wheels. Power comes from a 480cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine developing 25.1 bhp and 36 Nm. The unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox with stopping power coming via disc brakes and both ends. As with the smaller 250, the 500 gets dual-channel ABS.

QJ Motor SRV 300

Next up is the SRV 300 roadster. The bike also gets some retro touches such as the teardrop tank and round light clusters but gets a more raked front fork and a lower set stepped seat. Powering the bike is a 296 cc, liquid-cooled, V-Twin engine developing 29.8 bhp and 26 Nm paired with a six-speed gearbox. The SRV features a USD fork up front with twin telescopic shocks at the rear. Stopping power comes from disc brakes at the front and rear with dual-channel ABS.

QJ Motor SRK 400

The SRK 400 rounds out the bikes initially coming to India. The street naked gets an aggressive design and is powered by a 400cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The unit develops 40.3 bhp and 37 Nm and sends power to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox and a chain drive. The bike features a USD fork up front with a monoshock at the rear. Stopping power comes via dual discs up front and a single disc at the rear.