QJ Motor Announces Price Drop For Its Motorcycle Range In India; Up To Rs. 40,000 Reduced

QJ Motor, one of the brands under Adishwar Auto Ride has revised the pricing of its three motorcycles in India, bringing them down by up to Rs. 40,000. The QJ Motor SRC 500 and the SRV 300 are now priced at Rs. 2.39 lakh and Rs. 3.19 lakh, which is a reduction of Rs. 40,000 over the older price. The QJ Motor SRC 250 is priced at Rs. 1.39 lakh which is Rs. 31,000 lesser than the previous price. All prices are ex-showroom India and will be in effect from January 8, 2024. The pricing is standard across all colour options for all three models. QJ Motor believes that the revised pricing will make the three motorcycles to be an even stronger value-for-money propositions.

QJ Motor SRC 250

The SRC line-up will include the entry-level SRC 250 and the SRC 500. The SRC 250 features a retro-inspired design with round lights and mirrors, tear-drop fuel tank and wire-spoke wheels (18-inch front and 16-inch rear). Power comes from a 249cc, in-line twin-cylinder liquid-cooled, engine developing 17.1 bhp and 17 Nm of torque paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Stopping power is via disc brakes front and rear with standard dual-channel ABS.

QJ Motor SRC 500

The SRC 500 follows the same retro design principle but gets more premium touches such as dual tone paint finishes, additional chrome garnishing and larger alloy wheels. Power comes from a 480cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine developing 25.1 bhp and 36 Nm. The unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox with stopping power coming via disc brakes and both ends. As with the smaller 250, the 500 gets dual-channel ABS.

QJ Motor SRV 300

The SRV 300 is a retro roadster, which gets a teardrop tank and round light clusters but gets a more raked front fork and a lower set stepped seat. Powering the bike is a 296 cc, liquid-cooled, V-Twin engine developing 29.8 bhp and 26 Nm paired with a six-speed gearbox. The SRV features a USD fork up front with twin telescopic shocks at the rear. Stopping power comes from disc brakes at the front and rear with dual-channel ABS.