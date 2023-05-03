QJMotor Reveals SRV 125 For European Markets

Chinese manufacturer QJMotor has debuted its SRV 125 motorcycle for the European markets. The bike is among QJMotor’s smallest capacity products and comes with a 125 cc engine.

The SRV 125 gets a more neutral seating position than many other cruiser motorcycles

The SRV 125’s styling may have been influenced by Harley-Davidson’s partnership with the brand, as it features many similarities with the X500 and X350 motorcycles. This includes the circular headlamp and one-piece seat. It comes equipped with full-LED lights and gets an LCD multifunction display with a USB socket that displays speed, engine speed, trip master, fuel level, time and gear position. The bike features a more neutral seating position than most other cruiser motorcycles along with the low ride height that the company says is meant to inspire more confidence in smaller riders. Dimension-wise, the motorcycle measures 2140 mm x 805 mm x 1050 mm and comes with a kerb weight of 150 kg.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X500 Motorcycle Revealed In China

The motorcycle is among QJMotor's smallest capacity products and is powered by a 125 cc liquid-cooled engine

Powering the SRV 125 is a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 125 cc engine that churns out approximately 15 bhp@9,500 rpm and 12.1 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Braking duties are handled by a 280 mm disc with a two-piston caliper at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, with ABS as standard. On the suspension side of things, it gets a telescopic fork at the front and dual shock absorbers with preload adjustment at the rear. The top speed of the SRV 125 is rated to approximately 100 kmph.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Launches X350 In The Chinese Market

The motorcycle comes with LED lights and an LCD multifunction display

The SRV 125 is priced at 3,399 Euros in the European markets which is roughly Rs 3.07 lakh upon conversion. QJMotor is also offering the motorcycle with a 3-year warranty. Although it does seem like an interesting addition to the company's portfolio, the motorcycle is unlikely to make it to Indian shores as the 125 cc segment considering its high price and conservative markets.