Harley-Davidson Launches X350 In The Chinese Market

Harley-Davidson has officially taken the wraps off its highly awaited 353 cc motorcycle for the Chinese market, the X350. The bike has been developed in collaboration with Chinese two-wheeler manufacturer QJMotor.

The body style of the X350 closely resembles that of a roadster. The round LED headlamps and the sleek, sporty styling make the bike looks very fashionable. Harley-Davidson states that the bike was designed taking inspiration from its 1970 XR Flat Tracker. In order to improve ergonomics, Harley has given the front of the seat and the rear side of the fuel tank a flat shape that they believe will give the rider more grip while braking and turning. The bike gets a combined digital and analog instrument cluster in which the speed is displayed on the analog side while the digital meter shows the time and total distance travelled.

The bike is powered by a liquid-cooled, in-line twin, 353cc engine that churns out 36 bhp and 31 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission and has a compression ratio of 11.9:1. The claimed mileage figures of the powertrain come to 20.2 kmph. The bike’s suspension setup includes 41 mm inverted rebound adjustable front forks and a preload adjustable shock absorber at the rear. In the brakes department, it gets floating front disc brakes and fixed rear ones. The bike gets 17 inch rims that are shod with Pirelli Angel ST tyres.

The X350 currently comes with a price tag of 33,388 Yuan (approximately Rs. 3.93 lakh) in the Chinese markets. There is currently no information about if/when the bike will make it to India. However, considering its stylish look and high-revving engine, there is a chance that the bike will do well here. But only time will tell if Harley-Davidson decides to bring it here or not.