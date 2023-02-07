Harley-Davidson 350 Confirmed In Type Approval Documents

Documents have appeared in the USA that highlight plans for the launch of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle powered by a 353 cc engine. The bike was first confirmed to be in works with the release of Chinese approval documents. While this confirms the launch of the bike in the USA and China, there's been no news yet of if and when the model will be introduced in India.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X350, X500 Details Leaked; Debut Expected Soon

The 353 cc parallel-twin engine from the bike has already been featured in many models from Benelli and QJMotor’s lineup.



The documents filed by the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) show plans for three variants of the motorcycle termed as the X350, X350RA, and X350RA Derating Removed. All these variants share the same engine and same kerb weight, however, the X350RA Derating Removed variant will most likely be detuned and only create a power output of 23 bhp. The Harley X350 will on the other hand have, 36 bhp. The documents also stated that the motorcycles comply with the strict emission regulations issued by the state. The 353 cc parallel-twin engine from the bike has already been featured in many models from Benelli and QJMotor’s lineup.



The motorcycle will be built and assembled in China as part of a joint venture between Harley-Davidson Motorcycles and Qianjiang, which owns the QJMotor and Benelli brands. The joint venture which is named Zhejiang Jisheng Motor Vehicle was recently given government approval to build motorcycles.



India could also see another made-in-India model from Harley-Davidson

If at all the bike reaches Indian shores, the new Harley-Davidson motorcycle will be sold via the dealerships owned by Hero MotoCorp. But there's a catch. Harley-Davidson ceased its manufacturing operations in India in 2020 and entered into a business partnership with Hero, where Hero MotoCorp handles the American brand's business operations in India.

In fact, the partnership could well be extended to develop and manufacture small displacement Harley-Davidson models in India as well, much like the same partnership with the Qianjiang Group.

According to reports, two of these motorcycles were recently shown to select dealers and individuals in India. One of these bikes will be a cruiser based on the Benelli 302 S and the other will be a single cylinder street motorcycle. More details are still awaited on production and launch timelines.



Harley-Davidson seems to be focussing on its smaller displacement models to be manufactured outside of its home market of US as the latest type approval documents suggest. Apart from China, which will be a manufacturing base for small displacement Harley-Davidson bikes, India could also see another made-in-India model soon.