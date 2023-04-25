Harley-Davidson X500 Motorcycle Revealed In China

Harley-Davidson has revealed its X500 motorcycle for the Chinese market. This showcase comes after the debut of the X350, which was also recently revealed in China. The X500 has been built in collaboration with QJMotor, and is built on the same platform as the Benelli Leoncino.

The bike features a full-LED headlight and LED indicators.

The X500 features a roadster-like profile, and is similar to the Benelli Leoncino in terms of design. It gets a full-LED headlight and tail-lights with integrated indicators. The semi-digital instrument cluster on the bike displays data including vehicle speed, total distance travelled, two-way (A+B), and km/mile indication. The bike gets mid-mounted foot controls and mid-height handlebars in the hopes of keeping the riding position centered and comfortable. It also gets a two-in-one exhaust.

The 500 cc engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The X500 is powered by a liquid-cooled, 500 cc, parallel twin-cylinder engine with a 69 mm bore and 66.8 mm stroke. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission system and churns out nearly 47 bhp and 46 Nm of torque. The suspension setup on the bike includes a 50 mm inverted rebound adjustable front fork and a rebound damping adjustable setup at the rear. In the braking department, it gets front floating discs along with solid discs at the rear. It also gets 4-piston fixed front calipers and 1-piston floating calipers at the rear. The bike is shod with Maxxis Supermaxx ST rubber tyres measuring 120/70-R17 at the front and 160/60-R17 at the rear.

Harley-Davidson's first product in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp is expected to debut soon.

While this bike does look interesting, it is unlikely that Harley-Davidson will bring it to India considering that its priority is to build products locally in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp. The first of these co-developed bikes was recently spied bearing the ‘HD 4xx’ name, which hints at the motorcycle having an engine in the range of 400 cc.

